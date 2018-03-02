Long Tan veteran Harry Smith on hand with stories for the Hollywood actor set to portray him

Updated 2 March 2018, 8:10 AEDT

Vikings star Travis Fimmel will be stepping it up a level in the battle stakes when he walks onto a film set in southern Queensland next month to play real-life war hero Lieutenant Colonel Harry Smith.

Lieutenant Colonel Harry Smith in Vietnam and Travis Fimmel in the television show Vikings. (Credit: ABC licensed)

The Australian soldier was the 6RAR D Company commander at the Battle of Long Tan, the 1966 battle set to receive the silver screen treatment in a film provisionally titled Danger Close.

Lt Colonel Smith laughed when asked what it felt like to be played by a model-turned-actor who has been described as one of the world's most eligible bachelors.

"I suppose when I look back I was an eligible bachelor as well as a 33-year-old in 1966 at the time of the battle, but it's a long time ago," he said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced on Wednesday that Danger Close would begin filming in Nerang and Kingaroy from the end of April.

Producer Martin Walsh said Fimmel possessed a quiet fierceness, much like the former soldier he would portray onscreen.

Lt Colonel Smith admitted he drove his men hard.

"I wouldn't like to say what I had in those days but I certainly pushed my company to the limit," he said.

"I trained them like commandos."

Mr Walsh, himself a former Australian Special Forces commando, said he wanted to make the movie as authentic as possible.

He has put the call out to former veterans of the Australian Army's Iraq and Afghanistan campaigns to play extras on the battlefield.

"We really want to bring authenticity and realism to the film and having experienced military veterans on set is really going to bring another dimension to the production," he said.

"Queenslanders in particular, because we're filming there."

Mr Walsh said he had been trying to make the movie for years but could not secure Federal Government funding.

His production company has now received the $18 million for the movie from a combination of Screen Queensland and private investors in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

"It has taken a long time to get to this stage and I hope it will now come to fruition," Lt Colonel Smith said.

It will be shot partly on properties near Kingaroy and Nerang, which have paulownia tree plantations, to match the scenery in Vietnam.

Lt Colonel Smith, 84, who lives on the Sunshine Coast and has consulted on the project, said Long Tan was the iconic Australian story of the Vietnam War.

"It was not the biggest battle … Coral Balmoral lasted three weeks and involved almost as many enemy and similar casualties on both sides, but it was over a period of three weeks," he said.

"Our battle took place on an afternoon in four hours."

He said there was plenty of reading material on Long Tan for actors on the production, including his own, to get a "fairly decent picture in their mind of the horrendous afternoon it was".

"The amount of blood and gore and the number of casualties we caused," he said.

"The enemy suffered so many casualties they withdrew just before the armoured personal carriers arrived."

Fellow Sunshine Coast resident Laurie Drinkwater also fought in the battle and said he looked forward to seeing the movie, with one stipulation.

"I want it told as an Australian, the way we operated in Vietnam so I would like it done as an Australian movie and telling it the Australian way and not Yank-ify it," he said.

Mr Walsh admitted they would employ a little bit of dramatic licence.

"But that's just because we're trying to fit a 24-hour story into two hours … I think people will be pleased with how much factual stuff that we've got in there," he said.

Younger Aussie veterans to take part

Nolan Woo, who served in Afghanistan in 2012 and now lived in Brisbane, said he would be keen to pick up the weapons again to play an extra in the Long Tan blockbuster.

"Get to play army and pretend. That would be pretty fun," he said.

He said his fellow soldiers were in awe of Vietnam veterans because of the inferior technology they had to use in battle.

"We sort of look up to them, having it a little bit tougher," he said.

"There's a lot of mutual respect there. I think remembering [the battle] is important."

Mixed emotions for veterans

President of Kingaroy Memerambi RSL sub branch Donald Davey fought in Vietnam when he was 22 years old as part of the 1970/71 Second Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment.

He welcomed the film's creation, but said it would bring back mixed emotions for veterans.

"Even this long after the event it is still almost a daily event for a lot of our veterans," he said.

"People put all sorts of titles on it including PTSD, whatever you like, but those memories and recollections do not go away.

"Some of them settle down a little bit or become reasonably manageable, but it's always there and there are certainly a large number who find it even more difficult than others and it will bring home a lot of that recollection and bring it to the fore again."

Mr Walsh said he knew a few Vietnam veterans' sons and grandsons who wanted to be in the film.

"We've already established a group of 200 veterans who have put up their hand to be extras, stunt doubles, stand-ins or be part of the crew," he said.

Veterans who want to be part of the movie can send their details and background to dangercloseveterans@gmail.com