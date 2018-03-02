North Korea denies United Nations reports it is helping Syria produce chemical weapons

Updated 2 March 2018, 16:30 AEDT

North Korea denies helping Syria produce chemical weapons, after a UN report claiming two North Korean shipments to the Syrian Government were intercepted.

Dozens of Syrians were killed in a chemical weapons attack in Khan Sheikhoun in 2017. (Credit: ABC licensed)

North Korea has denied reports it has cooperated with Syria on chemical weapons, dismissing them as a fabrication by the United States to pressure the country, state media reports.

Key points: North Korean spokesperson argues US made "nonsensical arguments" that it helped Syria

US disarmament ambassador says North Korea has history of arming Syria

Chemical weapons watchdog investigates banned munitions in Eastern Ghouta

State-run KCNA news agency cited a spokesman at the Foreign Ministry's research institute of American studies arguing that the United States made a "nonsensical argument" that it helped Syria produce chemical weapons.

"Our republic does not develop, produce and stockpile chemical weapons and opposes chemical weapons themselves," the spokesman said.

Robert Wood, US disarmament ambassador to the Conference on Disarmament, said on Wednesday that there has been a history of a relationship between North Korea and Syria with regard to missile activity, and chemical weapons components.

Two North Korean shipments to a Syrian Government agency responsible for the country's chemical weapons program were intercepted in the past six months, according to a confidential UN report on North Korea sanctions violations.

North Korea has been under UN sanctions since 2006 over its ballistic missile and nuclear programs and the Security Council has ratcheted up the measures in response to six nuclear weapons tests and several long-range missile launches.

The world's chemical weapons watchdog in The Hague opened an investigation on Sunday into attacks in the besieged, rebel-held Syrian region of Eastern Ghouta, to determine whether banned munitions had been used, diplomatic sources told reporters.

Syria signed up to the international ban on chemical weapons in 2013, as part of a deal brokered by Moscow to avert US air strikes in retaliation for a nerve gas attack that killed hundreds of people, which Washington blamed on Damascus.

In the years that followed, Syria's declared stockpile of banned poison gasses was destroyed by international monitors.

Reuters