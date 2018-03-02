North Queensland town cut-off by record flood levels, big wet heading west

Updated 2 March 2018, 10:50 AEDT

As locals in the small town of Giru, south-east of Townsville, are isolated by record floodwaters, large areas of western Queensland are forecast to receive the best rainfall in years.

The heaviest rain in years will drench large sections of western Queensland over the next few days as the low-pressure system that has flooded Townsville moves inland, the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) says.

But there is still a high degree of uncertainty over precisely where that might occur.

Major flooding is easing at Giru, south-east of Townsville in north Queensland, after the Haughton River reached a record peak late on Thursday.

The river reached 3.1 metres — higher than the previous 3m record.

Homes and businesses were cut off as the floodwater rose, but no buildings were inundated.

Mick Parison, who runs the Giru store, said the flooding was receding quickly.

"No real dramas — we've had bigger floods," he said.

He said it had been at least five years since the town had seen similar levels of flooding.

The town has been isolated since Thursday but residents were enjoying the situation, with some holding parties in the street.

Mr Harrison said most residents were well prepared.

"Most of them were pretty sensible — they had a bit of gear before the river came up," he said.

"The old timers are pretty switched on — a couple of people got caught unaware, but they were newcomers to the town."

He said most residents were eagerly waiting for the floodwaters to recede.

"Some people have doctors' appointments, stuff like that, they haven't been able to get there for a couple of days," he said.

The Giru daycare centre posted on Facebook this morning because of flooding in the town and surrounding area, it would not open today, urging residents to "stay safe".

Townsville mops up

On Wednesday and Thursday, more than 350 millimetres of rain fell in the Townsville region.

Townsville residents are mopping up today after the city received its most significant rainfall in four years.

BOM said the system dumped more than 500mm in some areas over the past few days and the Ross River Dam hit 80 per cent capacity up from 14.5 per cent on Monday.

BOM senior hydrologist Paul Birch said it was "fortunate" the rain had fallen in just the right spot.

"Things were looking pretty dire as we know, so it's pretty fortunate to get that rain centred right over Townsville," he said.

"The levels from the dam are still rising and still filling up, so it's looking really good for water for Townsville."

West to get significant rainfall

The BOM is predicting the deep low-pressure system will move as far west as Cloncurry, with at least 50mm predicted to fall across in many areas all the way south to Longreach and areas further west.

There could also be falls of up to 200mm in some areas, although forecaster David Crock admitted they were not yet certain where that would happen.

For many areas it was expected to be the heaviest rain in at least seven years.

"It's going to be the heaviest rainfall we've seen in a fair long period of time," Mr Crock said.

"We are expecting significant rainfall — some places could easily see 200mm of rain falling."

But Mr Crock said the exact location of the falls was hard to guarantee.

"At the moment [we've precited it to hit] from the lower Gulf country, down through Cloncurry, getting to maybe Winton through Sunday, and then possibly tracking a little bit further east to areas west of Longreach," he said.

"But exactly where that low-pressure system moves will have a big impact on were the heaviest of those rainfall totals will be.

"At this stage we are encourage people to keep an eye on the forecasts and warnings — it is a changeable situation."

Eyes on the skies in Boulia

Boulia Shire has been officially in drought since April 2013.

Boulia Mayor Rick Britton said if rain arrived it would be an emotional time for many.

"I'd say there'd be a fair few tears — it's really at that point.