South Africa v Australia: First Test day two in Durban as it happened

Updated 3 March 2018, 7:15 AEDT

Mitchell Starc takes a lethal five-wicket haul to help skittle South Africa for 162, a handsome lead of 189 runs with the second innings still to come.

Starc (5-34) as well as Nathan Lyon (3-30) helped reduce South Africa's innings to cinders in Durban on day two, despite the best efforts of AB de Villiers and his stranded, unbeaten 71.

Earlier, Mitchell Marsh was denied a deserved century when he holed out with an ill advised shot to be dismissed for 96, as Australia posted 351 all out.

But anything above 300 was always going to be an imposing first-innings total as South Africa lost wickets with regularity, triggered by Lyon who took two wickets in his very first over, before Starc mopped up the tail in lightning-quick fashion.