Syria ceasefire: Aid blocked from entering Ghouta, violence continues despite UN resolution

Updated 2 March 2018, 9:10 AEDT

It has been five days since the UN Security Council called for an urgent ceasefire across Syria and for aid to be allowed into Eastern Ghouta, but so far there has been no delivery of any humanitarian supplies to the besieged enclave.

But so far there has been no delivery of any humanitarian supplies to the besieged enclave and people continue to be killed in airstrikes and shelling.

"You are failing to help us help civilians in Syria," the UN's humanitarian adviser on Syria, Jan Egeland, told diplomats in Geneva on Thursday.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said government shelling and airstrikes on Eastern Ghouta killed nine people on Thursday.

600 people have been reported killed in Ghouta since February 18, according to war monitors.

Mr Egeland said the Security Council's resolution over the weekend, calling for a 30-day ceasefire, had done little to improve the situation in the rebel-held region east of Damascus.

"Since it was adopted, it did not get better, it got worse," he said.

Mr Egeland said no aid had been sent to Eastern Ghouta yet because, "We did not get a single facilitation letter by the Syrian Government".

"We have 43 trucks standing by to go there and full warehouses to load into the trucks as soon as we get the permit," Mr Egeland said.

The UN and the International Committee for the Red Cross [ICRC] said five-hour daily pauses in fighting in Ghouta — laid out under a "unilateral" plan by Russia — is just not enough to take in aid or evacuate civilians.

"Five hours is absolutely not enough," ICRC spokeswoman Iolanda Jaquemet told the ABC.

"Sometimes it takes up to one whole day simply to pass checkpoints. Then we need to offload and bring the goods to warehouses. Five hours is absolutely unrealistic."

Ms Jaquemet said the most urgent priority was to evacuate critically injured out of Ghouta.

"We hear of hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of injured during recent fighting," she said.

So many hospitals and clinics have been damaged, they are running out of medical supplies and of medicine.

"They are absolutely overwhelmed by the number of people in need," Ms Jaquemet said.

Residents said they did not trust the truce and the UN, and aid agencies criticised the Russian arrangement, saying it gave no guarantees of safety for residents wishing to leave.

The Russian military said on Thursday civilians in Eastern Ghouta had made numerous requests to be evacuated, the Russian TASS news agency reported.

Syrian state TV reported dozens of civilians had gathered on the edge of Eastern Ghouta to leave, but were prevented by insurgents from reaching a crossing point into government-controlled areas.

The rebels denied they were trying to stop civilians leave and accused Russia of failing to stop air and artillery strikes during the designated pauses.

Syrian opposition activist Nour Adam denied this was happening.

"No, this is fake news," he told the ABC from inside Ghouta.

"We don't want to evacuate. We want to stay here."

The ICRC and the UN humanitarian coordination office in Damascus told the ABC they had not received news of rebels preventing civilians from leaving the area.

"We have no reports on that," Ms Jaquemet said.

"We read allegations in the media.

"Of course, the fact we are not present in Eastern Ghouta certainly limits our capacity to monitor anything that may be going on there."

A UN report into the offensive on Aleppo in 2016 found that in some districts of the city armed groups had shot at civilians to prevent them from leaving, effectively using them as human shields.

State-run Syrian Arab News Agency said on Thursday a civilian was wounded by a mortar shell fired by the insurgents in Eastern Ghouta at the Bab al-Salam area in the old city of Damascus.