Tamim Khaja sentenced to 19 years' jail for planning Sydney terrorist attack

Updated 2 March 2018, 17:35 AEDT

Tamim Khaja will be eligible for parole in 14 years and three months after pleading guilty to planning a terrorist attack in Sydney that was inspired by the Charlie Hebdo attack in Paris.

A 20-year-old man has been sentenced to 19 years in jail after pleading guilty to planning and preparing a "lone wolf" terrorist attack in Sydney.

Tamim Khaja was plotting a massacre, either at the US consulate, an Army barracks in western Sydney or at a court complex at Parramatta.

Quoting a communication intercepted by police, NSW Supreme Court Justice Desmond Fagan said Khaja was inspired by the Charlie Hebdo terror attack in Paris.

"Brothers who have been holding back or waiting will launch attacks too, after Paris I wanted [to] pick up a knife and start cutting heads off but I waited, but there is no more time for waiting, it will send a big message like Paris, Inshallah," Justice Fagan said, quoting the police intercept.

"He expected his actions would encourage others of the same mind to undertake similar atrocities leading to police and security services being overwhelmed, the institutions of democratic government being weakened and the Australian people being forced to live under Islamic law, sharia," Justice Fagan said.

"What the offender planned and prepared for would clearly constitute a terrorist attack, his offence is complete although no such act actually occurred and although he had not finally decided on the particular attack he would make."

The judge said that Khaja's planning on the date of his arrest in Parramatta carpark in March 2016 was advanced.

"A consideration that contributes to the gravity and preparation offence in the present case is the scale of the intended attack," Justice Fagan said.

"I am satisfied from the offenders own words that he hoped to kill in the order of 50 people,' he said.

"He was aiming to cause as many deaths as one man acting alone could achieve, he did not intend to spare anyone who should be amongst the crowd at the chosen location except any fellow Muslims".

'The Muslim religion is not on trial here'

The court heard the Epping Boys High School student from a moderate Sunni Muslim family was "young and impressionable" but at more than 18 years at the time of offending, was old enough to know he was planning something "appallingly wrong".

Khaja listened intently throughout the proceedings.

The judge referred to verses of the Koran, which he said Khaja relied on to support his plan.

"The Muslim religion is not on trial here, I am not determining what any other Muslims believe, most Muslims are quite capable of living at peace with the unbelieving population of Australia, that is demonstrably so and it is not an issue in this case," he said.

Khaja had attempted to board a plane with the aim of reaching Syria and joining fighting there.

In sentencing, the judge took into account Khaja's plea of guilty to a foreign incursion offence.

Khaja blew a kiss to his family and supporters in the courtroom and smiled after learning his sentence.

He will be eligible for parole in 14 years and three months.