Tara Costigan coroner report calls for more police involvement in family violence orders

Updated 2 March 2018, 13:00 AEDT

A coroner recommends closer police work with domestic violence orders and better communication with those affected in his report into the death of Canberra woman Tara Costigan, killed by her ex-partner with an axe.

Ms Costigan's family set up a foundation in her name to help combat domestic violence. (Credit: ABC)

A coroner's report into the death of Canberra woman Tara Costigan, which shook the community to its core, has called for improved domestic violence order processes.

Coroner Peter Morrison recommended greater police involvement after courts issued the orders, including warning victims when they were served.

Ms Costigan was killed with an axe by her former partner Marcus Rappel three years ago, the day after he had picked up an interim domestic violence order.

Rappel had forced his way into Ms Costigan's house and murdered her in front of her two sons, aged nine and 11, while she was cradling their newborn.

Rappel is now serving more than 32 years in jail for the crime.

Mr Morrison's report was issued without a hearing, and called for the possible involvement of ACT Policing's family violence coordination unit in all family violence order applications, not only those brought by police.

He also suggested timely notification of affected people following the service of an order.

Mr Morrison delivered a formal finding, which had been suspended while criminal proceedings took place, that Ms Costigan died from wounds to her neck inflicted by Rappel.

"The circumstances surrounding the death of Tara Maree Costigan are sadly well known to the ACT Community," he said.

"In this case it is clear that Ms Costigan's death resulted from the deliberate criminal conduct of Mr Rappel."

Family violence make up nearly half of assaults

The family violence coordination unit was set up after Ms Costigan was killed. It includes two family violence liaison officers who work with other staff in the unit.

Police statistics show family violence assaults account for nearly half of assaults in the territory, and the numbers have been slowly rising.

The ACT Magistrates Court has also introduced mandatory mediations between issuing an interim order and full family violence order.

The court says it has more than 90 per cent success rate in leading to consent orders between the parties.

Court figures show a 5 per cent increase in applications for final orders, from 972 to 1024, between 2016 and 2017.