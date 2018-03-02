Tasmanian boy chokes on small ball, prompting outpouring of support and warning

Updated 2 March 2018, 8:55 AEDT

The death of a young Tasmanian boy who choked on a bouncy ball from a party favour ahead of his fourth birthday celebration prompts an outpouring of grief and a warning for parents.

The small, tight-knit community of Wynyard in north-west Tasmania is banding together after the death of local three-year-old Alby Davis on Monday.

A GoFund Me page set up by a family friend said Alby was playing with party favours ahead of his fourth birthday party, when he choked to death on a small bouncy ball.

People from around the world have donated nearly $100,000 to the Davis family.

Wynyard community leader and priest Owen Muskett said the town was reeling from the tragedy.

"I have tears in my eyes right now, and as I speak to people around me we are sharing a prayer. Our thoughts are with the family and if there is anything we can do to help in any way, we are here for them," he said.

"I can't imagine what grief the family is going through.

"The Wynyard community is thinking of the Davis family at this unimaginably difficult time."

More than 9,000 people shared the fundraising page and so far more than 3,300 people have donated to the family.

Tributes have flowed in from afar afield as the United States and Europe.

"Our hearts our with you. Fly free beautiful boy," one tribute said.

"We mourn with you. Our hearts ache for your loss," said another.

The GoFundMe page said Alby's father Simon was a relief teacher, and therefore not entitled to any leave, while his mother Anna was self-employed with a business specialising in educational games for children.

Warning for parents

Jenny Branch-Allen, CEO of KidsSafe Tasmania, said parenting was the world's "toughest job".

"Our condolences go out to the family, this is a very tragic time for them. We are thinking of them," she said.

"Young children are always experimenting, especially under five, and choking is a real hazard.

"It's a big challenge for parents and parenting is the world's toughest job. Anything smaller than the size of a 50 cent piece is a potential choking hazard."

Alby is survived by his two siblings, Acre and Sage.