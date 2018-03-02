Tasmanian election: Liberals deny 'watering down' gun laws with proposed changes

Updated 2 March 2018, 9:00 AEDT

Tasmania's Premier rejects suggestions he tried to sneak through a plan to make changes to guns laws ahead of the election, after it was revealed a proposal was sent to a firearms consultation group three weeks ago.

Under the changes, the duration of licences category A and B firearms will be doubled to 10 years. (Credit: ABC)

Tasmania's Premier has denied trying to sneak through a plan to water down guns laws, releasing information to the shooters lobby during the election campaign.

The Liberals have promised changes to gun laws if elected, including extending firearms licence periods.

The proposal was sent to a firearms consultation group about three weeks ago, but was not released publicly.

The Sporting Shooters Association has welcomed a commitment to double the length of licences to 10 years for Category A and B firearms.

It said a statement, the Liberal Party also pledged infringement notices for minor breaches of gun storage rules rather than summons and firearm seizures.

Premier Will Hodgman has denied it would amount to watering down of the gun controls brought in two decades ago, after the Port Arthur massacre.

He also rejected suggestions it was sneaky for his government to not have made the information available on the party's website.

"I don't believe it to be so, key stakeholders or those with an interest in this have been advised, it's publicly available," he told ABC Radio's AM program.

The Premier said the party was trying to strike a balance between the needs of farmers and complying with national gun laws.