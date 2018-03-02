Underwater music show at Adelaide Fringe mimics life in the womb

Updated 2 March 2018, 20:35 AEDT

A surreal aquatic Adelaide Fringe show that allows audiences to float in dark light while immersing them in water and music is being compared to life in the womb by its creator.

Music and sounds are generated by performers with speakers beneath the water. (Credit: ABC)

Audiences have dived into a unique experience at the Adelaide Fringe, with a new show taking place entirely under water.

Wet Sounds began in the UK a decade ago and toured parts of Europe before making its South Australian debut this week.

Music and sounds are created above and below the surface with speakers, with visual art installations and performers below.

"It's a very womb-like experience for a lot of people," show creator and composer Joel Cahen said.

"I play different music under the water to what's above the surface, so when you move in and out of the water and above and below the surface, you kind of make your own mix," he said.

"Below the surface it's a very intimate space. Although you're in a public space, you are completely on your own and you hear the music inside your head."

The show premiered at the Adelaide Aquatic Centre on Thursday night, transforming a normal swimming pool into an artistic and sensory space.

Specially trained divers perform under the water as the audience immerses itself in the show, both figuratively and literally.

Rosie Sheba from The Dive Shack helped create the underwater scene, gathering a team of divers to create characters, including a mermaid and a ballerina.

"With the sound and light it does add another element because it's distracting your senses, so it's a little bit like we experience diving deep with narcosis," she said.

"You get a little bit of time warp stuff going on so you've got to have your wits about you.

"It does have that element of craziness, like it's really surreal, so as a performer it was like being on another planet.

"It's a combination of staying safe and just having a whole lot of fun with it, which I definitely did."

Those who took the plunge were moved by the experience.

"It was quite other-worldly, it was great to be able to hear both sound scapes at the surface of the water and to dive down and be completely submerged and hear something different down there," one audience member said.

"I absolutely loved it, it was incredible, it was definitely worth doing, really beautiful, it's very Zen-like having that sound mixed water space lets you just completely relax and because you're floating it completely absorbs you," another said.

The sensory experience is also being used for its therapeutic value — Mr Cahen runs a charity to provide sessions for children with special needs.

"We've noticed really enhanced wellbeing and improved movement, and stretching and interest and showing attention, so that's really positive," he said.

The show is running as part of the Adelaide Fringe until March 5.