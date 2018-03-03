AFLW logjam intensifies, with GWS and Adelaide keeping their seasons alive with vital wins

Updated 4 March 2018, 0:20 AEDT

Don't write the Crows or the Giants off yet for the AFLW grand final, as they beat the Dockers and Blues respectively to make things even tighter at the top.

Ruth Wallace (C) booted three vital goals for the Crows, who kept their season alive with a percentage-boosting win over Carlton. (Credit: AAP)

The battle for spots in the AFLW grand final has intensified, with wins to GWS and Adelaide setting up an unpredictable end to the regular season.

With Western Bulldogs yet to play bottom-dwellers Collingwood in round five, there are five teams within half a game of the lead, and seven of the eight teams are within a game with two rounds left.

In fact, if Collingwood can cause an upset against the Bulldogs on Sunday, there will be just one game between first and last.

The waterlogged draw between the Crows and the Giants at Blacktown last week looked to have ruled both teams — including the defending champions Adelaide — out of the running.

But impressive efforts from both sides reignited their campaigns.

The Giants had to fly west to take on the Dockers at Fremantle Oval, while the Crows played Carlton at Norwood Oval.

Carlton's defence had been torched for a record score of 86 points by the Bulldogs last week, with seven goals to Brooke Lochland alone.

There were no more records falling in Norwood, but Adelaide had too much in reserve for the Blues, winning by 35 points.

The Blues had one period in the second quarter where they hit the front, but Adelaide responded fiercely, booting the next four goals to effectively secure the points by half-time.

The one downside for the Crows was the question mark over star — and last year's MVP — Erin Phillips.

Phillips said at half-time that she had a sore quad but that she expected to come on if her team needed her.

Adelaide went on to win the game comfortably, and Phillips spent the second half on the bench, but she had her quad iced for much of the half, raising doubts over her availability for next week's match against Fremantle in Darwin.

Earlier, GWS kept their season alive with a strong win on the road, beating Fremantle 6.3 (39) to 3.3 (21).

The Dockers had won two of their first three matches before a narrow loss to the Lions last week, and they would have fancied their chances at home.

But Fremantle never led, as the Giants had a fairly comfortable 18-point win that continued the side's turnaround after losing its opening two games.

Irish recruit Cora Staunton played an important role, kicking an early goal and setting up another to Courtney Gum.

The Giants had six individual goalkickers, with a solid across-the-board performance.

With two rounds remaining, the Giants are inside the top four and in the best winning form in a topsy-turvy AFLW.

GWS will play the table-toppers Western Bulldogs at home next week, and if the Giants can grab a third win in four games, then the whole competition could be turned on its head.