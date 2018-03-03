Harvey Weinstein 'casting couch' statue appears in Hollywood ahead of Oscars

Updated 3 March 2018, 14:40 AEDT

The installation was placed near the theatre where the Academy Awards will be held to show that "whilst many thought the 'casting couch' was a thing of the past it was clearly still a part of the Hollywood culture", one of its creators said.

Harvey Weinstein denies all the sexual assault allegations made against him. (Credit: ABC licensed)

A golden statue of disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein in a bathrobe has been set up in Hollywood ahead of the 90th Academy Awards.

The installation, created by artists Plastic Jesus and Joshua "Ginger" Monroe, appeared on the streets of Los Angeles on Thursday (local time).

More than 70 women have accused Weinstein, once one of Hollywood's most influential men, of sexual misconduct including rape. Weinstein denies having non-consensual sex with anyone.

The artwork depicts Weinstein sitting on the couch wearing a silk robe and clutching an Oscar statue. Underneath the installation is a sign reading, "Casting Couch".

Plastic Jesus is known for his work showcasing the underbelly of the entertainment industry, while Monroe made a name for himself creating naked Donald Trump statues.

The sculpture appeared at the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and La Brea Avenue in Hollywood, near the theatre where the Academy Awards will be held on Monday.

"Harvey Weinstein became an icon in the entertainment industry," Plastic Jesus wrote in the caption of a photo on Instagram.

"His power and influence was almost without compare.

"However, whilst many thought the 'casting couch' was a thing of the past it was clearly still a part of the Hollywood culture.

"For many years the exploitation of many hopefuls and established names in the industry was brushed under the carpet with their complaints of harassment and sexual abuse being ignore or worse."

Plastic Jesus said the life-sized sculpture took two months to create.

A class action has been filed against Weinstein alleging he assaulted young women trying to break into Hollywood when they were alone with him.