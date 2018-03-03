'He's been taken out of context': Prince Philip was not a racist, Indigenous performer says

Updated 3 March 2018, 6:35 AEDT

It is a remark made by Prince Philip that sent heads shaking and jaws dropping across the country, but was it really racist?

"Do you still throw spears at each other?"

It is the now-infamous question that gaffe-prone Prince Phillip asked Indigenous performers during a royal visit to far north Queensland with the Queen in 2002.

The remark sent heads shaking and jaws dropping around the country, but now one of the performers wants the ageing Duke of Edinburgh to know he did not think it was racist.

"[Prince Philip and the Queen] were coming down the [cable car] and we were putting on a special performance," Warren Clements recalled.

"We had royal fever so we said 'Let's go out the back and throw some boomerangs and spears and hopefully we'll get a glimpse of them as they come down'.

"They waved and we were showing off. I think Prince Philip took that in and that's why he said it.

"He's been taken out of context."

Mr Clements still vividly remembers the moment he met the royals.

"When I shook his hand, there was so much energy … you don't build fellas like that these days. He was tough as nails," he said.

"From that moment I had a deep respect for him.

"People should not judge someone unless they have met them and, most importantly, do research before they start creating media sensationalism."

Australia's turbulent relationship with Prince Philip

Prince Philip made 22 trips down under before stepping down from royal duties early last year.

Historian Jane Connors, who specialises in royal visits to Australia, said while the nature of his frank comments had not changed, the way Australians perceived them had.

"He was famous for being more open than the very guarded Queen, so in 1954 when he was young and fairly handsome he was seen as dynamic, witty and as a breath of fresh air," she said.

"As the times have changed his remarks have just stood out more and more. Particularly when they've gone in a racist direction, people have just thought, this is so wrong.

"In a strange way as he's gotten older there has been more tolerance for it again, with the idea that's it's just his generation and he doesn't know what he's doing.

"I think there were 30 or 40 years in the middle there where people thought [his comments were] pretty inappropriate and embarrassing."

Were the comments racist?

Prince Philip has made headlines for countless public gaffes over the years.

Some of the most memorable remarks attributed to the Duke include the moment he told a British student in China, "If you stay here much longer, you will go home with slitty eyes", and when he asked someone who had hiked through Papua New Guinea, "You managed not to get eaten then?"

"If it has four legs and it is not a chair, if it has got two wings and it flies but is not an aeroplane, and if it swims and it is not a submarine, the Cantonese will eat it" was another now-famous comment made by Prince Philip during a World Wildlife Fund meeting in the 1980s.

Dr Connors said although Mr Clements did not find Prince Philip's 2002 remarks racist, there were many other occasions when those on the receiving end of his blunt comments did.

"There is quite a hefty track record of pretty offensive remarks made towards people of colour," she said.

"[His comments were often] about primitive people. He made a few about head hunters in Papua New Guinea and he's made one or two comments on cannibalism where there hadn't been any."

Despite being well-known for his countless insensitive remarks, Dr Connors said they were not what ultimately defined Prince Philip's career.

"He married the Queen in 1947 and, whether you like the institution or not, he has gotten up every day and fulfilled a pretty punishing round of engagements with dedication," she said.

"That's what he'll be remembered for."

