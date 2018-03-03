LeBron James calls Aussie Ben Simmons the heir to his throne in glowing post

Updated 3 March 2018, 13:20 AEDT

LeBron James's Cavaliers go down to the 76ers but the NBA great has some kind words to say about Aussie rookie Ben Simmons on social media.

James reaffirmed his belief that Simmons is destined for greatness. (Credit: ABC licensed)

NBA superstar LeBron James has further reinforced the notion that Ben Simmons is his heir apparent by gushing about the Australian rookie on his social media accounts after the pair faced off.

James's Cleveland Cavaliers went down 108-97 to the Philadelphia 76ers, where Simmons is one of the headline acts of an exciting young cast currently thrilling basketball audiences.

James was typically dominant in his side's loss, picking up 30 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists, while Simmons shot 18 points and grabbed 9 rebounds and 8 assists. US commentators were impressed at how the 21-year-old handled his defensive duties against all-time-great James.

"I told y'all a while back that my young King was next in line!" James wrote on Facebook and Instagram alongside pictures of he and Simmons during the game.

"Getting better and better every night out! Tonight another example of that.

"Remember lil bro settle for nothing less than GREATNESS!!!"

Interviewed after the game, James compared Simmons to himself.

"Power, speed, quickness, size, court awareness; the same that I bring," he said of the young point guard.

The four-time league MVP didn't just dish out the love for Simmons — he managed to save some of his praise for himself.

He also shared a video of a sensational move of his own during the game, saying, "Can't lie, was low key in awe when I saw the replay!

"Hey what can I say, old head got some tricks too!"

The Cavs currently sit third in the Eastern Conference with a 0.590 win percentage, while the 76ers are now sixth with 0.550.