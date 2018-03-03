Newcastle Jets go a man down, then stun Sydney FC 2-1 at Hunter Stadium

Updated 4 March 2018, 0:20 AEDT

Sydney FC lose only their second game in 22 matches, as the Newcastle Jets thrill the crowd at Hunter Stadium with a win after spending 75 minutes with 10 men.

It was the unlikeliest of wins, but 10-man Newcastle Jets came away with the three points against Sydney FC. (Credit: AAP)

Sydney FC had lost only once coming into round 22, and when their opponents went a man down within 15 minutes, normal service seemed likely once again.

But never assume anything in the A-League — it may not change the likely destination of the Premier's Plate, but the Jets and Sky Blues played out a belter at Hunter Stadium, and Newcastle ended up with the three points in a 2-1 victory.

It will surprise few people that the VAR played a role in events.

After 10 minutes of play, Irish striker Roy O'Donovan was running towards goal trying to get to the ball — he and Jordy Buijs came together, O'Donovan's flailing arm appeared to connect with the Sky Blues defender's face and Buijs fell to the ground.

Then followed four minutes of tension — or frustration, depending on your view of VAR — before the officials decided the offence was a serious one, and O'Donovan was pointed to the sheds.

Sydney pressed forward but could not make the advantage count, and then close to half-time Alex Brosque pulled Nikolai Topor-Stanley down in the penalty area.

Dimitri Petratos stepped up and planted it past Andrew Redmayne, and improbably the Jets would go in at half-time with a one-goal lead.

When Sydney FC equalised with just under 40 minutes left thanks to a free-kick from Bobo, the result seemed inevitable, with Newcastle appearing likely to run out of gas in the final stages.

No-one told the Jets the script, however, as four minutes later the home side hit the front again.

Nabbout nails it from long range

The visitors got the ball just inside their own half, and Brandon O'Neill found Luke Wilkshire near the sideline.

Wilkshire tried to push his side forward, but Daniel Georgievski blocked the pass and found Petratos just the Jets' side of halfway.

Petratos sent Andrew Nabbout free down the left, before the striker cut inside.

But no-one expected him to score when he let fly from 35m — particularly not Redmayne in the Sydney goal, who watched the low swerving shot go past him into the corner of the net for an unlikely goal.

The Sky Blues tried desperately to get an equaliser, and Georgievski cleared a header from Sydney's Adrian Mierzejewski off the line.

But the Jets held on for a memorable win.

The last time Sydney FC tasted defeat was back in early November, when the Mariners — also reduced to 10 men — got up 2-0 in Gosford.

Is this an issue for Graham Arnold's men? Perhaps not, since both their losses have come on the road, and the Sky Blues are still eight points to the good and almost guaranteed to have home advantage throughout the finals series.

In any case, the win will come as a confidence boost to the Jets as they try and keep the pressure up on Sydney.