One-year-old dies after attack by family's Rottweiler dog

Updated 3 March 2018, 20:50 AEDT

A one-year-old girl has died after she was attacked by the family's Rottweiler dog in northern New South Wales this afternoon.

Police said emergency services were called to a home on Greaves Street, Inverell, about 2:20pm following reports that the child had been attacked by a dog.

The child suffered critical injuries and died on the way to hospital.

The family's dog was found in the backyard of the home and was seized by Gwydir Shire Council rangers.

New England police are investigating the incident, and a report will be prepared by a coroner.