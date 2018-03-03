Seniors clubs under pressure as older Australians stay in work or look after grandkids

Updated 3 March 2018, 6:35 AEDT

With older Australians choosing to stay in work longer, some clubs are struggling with shrinking membership.

Kalgoorlie bowling club president Brian Osmetti says there's a perception that you have to be old to bowl. (Credit: ABC)

Ageing Australians are being told to work longer, but the message appears to have struck a blow to bowling and senior citizen clubs who are struggling to sign up the next generation.

Pauline Grewar was 79 when she finally rang the bell on her teaching career.

"Teaching was just my preferred area and I loved it, I enjoyed it immensely," she said.

"I could've taught every day for I don't know how long."

The primary school principal, based in Esperance on Western Australia's south coast, was typical of many in her age bracket who scoffed at the thought of early retirement.

"It [work] does drive you, yes the energy's there, it's exciting. You go back for more because every day is exciting, you want to go back," the now 80-year-old said.

Longer working hours impact club membership

But that attitude may have claimed an unintended casualty — clubs that typically rely on older people have struggled to attract new members.

"We just can't get them in WA and our numbers just keep falling off all the time," Kalgoorlie Bowling Club President Brian Osmetti said.

He said Western Australian clubs did not have poker machines to lure patrons, so recruiting new members was a constant battle.

But it wasn't just hard-working seniors staying off the greens.

"My grandsons are up at 5 o'clock in the morning and they don't get home until 6 o'clock at night," Mr Osmetti said.

"On the weekend they say, 'oh no, granddad I don't want to play because I'm buggered'," he said.

Grandparents busy looking after grandchildren

The Esperance Senior Citizen Club said in recent years, grandparents who usually join the club are now busy looking after grandchildren.

"The problem is getting worse for that reason, a lot of families need two incomes and so grandma looks after the children and they stay home," Club Secretary Ellen Saltmarsh said.

She said the club played a crucial role in the community and urged people to consider dropping in.

"We have a lot of people here who have lost their loved one, and this is where they come for companionship and laughter and fun," Ms Saltmarsh said.

"It's just the membership — I'd like more people to just come in and have a look and see what does go on here instead of walking past and thinking that's where the oldies go."

In Kalgoorlie, they are looking to an old-fashioned solution to this modern problem.

"You've practically got to put your beer prices down to a minimum to attract them to play, and also we provide meals on Friday nights sometimes," Mr Osmetti said.

An idea that won't get old.