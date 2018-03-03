South Africa v Australia: First Test day three in Durban as it happened

Updated 4 March 2018, 2:15 AEDT

Australia inches its lead past 400 for the loss of nine wickets, but bad light brings play to an end on day three in Durban.

In one of South Africa's better bowling days, the Proteas took nine wickets on day three to peg Australia back at 9-213, with Pat Cummins unbeaten on 17 and Josh Hazlewood not out on 4 at day's end.

Cameron Bancroft found some form at the top of the order with a moderately-paced 53, but David Warner (28) and Usman Khawaja (6) were all guilty of giving their wickets away.

Morne Morkel (3-42) and Keshav Maharaj (3-93) helped chip away at the wickets column with regularity, while Kagiso Rabada picked up 2-28.