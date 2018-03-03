Search

South Africa v Australia: First Test day three in Durban, live blog

Updated 3 March 2018, 21:20 AEDT
By Dean Bilton and James Maasdorp

Cameron Bancroft falls after reaching his half-ton but Australia continues to build a big lead on day three.

Follow all the first Test action in our live blog.

