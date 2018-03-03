Search

 ABC Radio Australia
Advanced search
Home \ News

Tasmania election: Liberal Party closing in on majority government

Tasmania election: Liberal Party closing in on majority government

Print

Tasmania election: Liberal Party closing in on majority government

Updated 3 March 2018, 21:20 AEDT

The polls have closed and the counting of votes will soon reveal who will form the next government of Tasmania, with recent polling tipping the re-election of the Hodgman Government.

The polls have closed and the counting of votes will soon reveal who will form the next government of Tasmania.

Follow our live blog for results and analysis throughout the night.

Topics:

Top stories

More top stories