Tasmania election: Liberal Party wins majority government

Updated 3 March 2018, 23:10 AEDT

On a day marred by the death of one of their own, the Liberals, under Premier Will Hodgman, retain majority government in the Tasmanian state election, with Labor leader Rebecca White conceding defeat.

