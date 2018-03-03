Tasmanian election: Liberals hope to retain majority government as voters head to the polls

Updated 3 March 2018, 16:50 AEDT

Tasmania's political leaders join thousands of other people casting their votes at polling booths to elect the next state government.

Explaining the complex Hare-Clark voting system is no easy task. Maybe a dose of Oz rock can help get the message across. (Credit: ABC)

After five long weeks of vigorous campaigning from 109 candidates, Tasmanians turned out at polling booths across the state to have their say.

Premier Will Hodgman was out mid-morning to vote in the Hobart-based seat of Denison as he seeks to win a second consecutive majority government.

Labor leader Rebecca White and Greens leader Cassy O'Connor cast their votes in their home electorates.

Tasmanians have until 6:00pm to vote at 268 polling venues from King Island to Southport.

The Liberals currently hold 15 seats in Tasmania's 25-seat House of Assembly.

Mr Hodgman will need to win 13 seats to keep his majority, ensuring the party's legislation can make it through the Lower House.

Ms White is hoping to become the youngest-ever premier at age 35, beating former Labor premier Doug Lowe by mere months.

The party suffered a historic loss at the 2014 election after 16 years at the helm, and won only seven seats.

If Labor wants to govern in its own right, it needs to pick up six seats across the state.

Casting his vote in Hobart, Mr Hodgman admitted to some nerves.

"There is a lot riding on it, not just for me and the team, but for our state," he said.

Meanwhile Ms White was feeling optimistic.

"I'm really excited, optimistic because we've run a really positive campaign," she said.

Ms O'Connor is hopeful of retaining all three Greens seats, and picking up another in Lyons.

"We've gone out there hard and talked about the things that we believe matter to people, the Greens legacy to this beautiful island," she said.

Sizzling day for sausage sizzles

Autumn turned on summer temperatures in some parts of the state for polling day.

With voting in full swing, the polling booth cake stalls and sausage sizzles were also doing a brisk trade in the burnt offerings, now dubbed the democracy sausage.

Dr David Cooper is part of the group called Democracy Sausage and has set up a web page which maps out which polling booths have the all important barbecue offerings.

"We believe it is undemocratic for there to be a lack of sausages at polling places we're working to expose any polling places that do not have democracy sausages," he said.

But it's not just sausage sizzles on offer.

"We approve of variety yes, there's all sorts of things that can happen at polling places anywhere from basic sausages to something very elaborate," he said.

"There's often cake stalls, coffee, bacon and egg rolls there was a post just recently about Korean pancakes."

Taroona Primary School south of Hobart had branched out from snags on the polling day menu.

"We have gone the chicken wing and they've been quite popular too and they're delicious," said stallholder Leah Magliano.

The Premier declined a sausage at Princes Street Primary School when he voted, saying on the way out saying he had already had breakfast.

But Dom Bury, who was manning the tongs, was not disappointed, saying the Premier's presence had increased the foot traffic for them.

"It's great to be involved and raise money for the school," he said.

Counting to start at 6:00pm

The first results are expected to roll in at 6:30pm, half an hour after polls close.

About 50,000 Tasmanians chose to vote early, using pre-polling services.

Tasmania is the last state in Australia to still offer a public tally room, where votes are displayed on a big screen in real time.

It is expected that each of the leaders of the three Parliamentary parties will speak at the tally room podium later in the night.

The ABC is providing coverage of the results across online, radio and television.