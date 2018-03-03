Tasmanian election: Liberals hoping to retain majority government as voters head to the polls

Updated 3 March 2018, 9:15 AEDT

Nearly 270 polling booths will be open around Tasmania until 6:00pm. (Credit: ABC)

After five long weeks of vigorous campaigning from 109 candidates across the state, the polls have opened for Tasmanians to decide who they want in power.

Polling places opened at 8:00am at 268 venues around the state, from King Island to Southport.

Premier Will Hodgman is aiming to become only the second Liberal premier to win consecutive majority government.

The Liberals currently hold 15 seats in Tasmania's 25-seat House of Assembly.

Mr Hodgman will need to win 13 seats to keep his majority, ensuring the party's legislation can make it through the Lower House.

Labor leader Rebecca White is hoping to become the youngest-ever premier at age 35, beating former Labor premier Doug Lowe by mere months.

The party suffered a historic loss at the 2014 election after 16 years at the helm, and won only seven seats.

If Labor wants to govern in its own right, it needs to pick up six seats across the state.

The first results are expected to roll in at 6:30pm, half an hour after polls close.

About 50,000 Tasmanians chose to vote early, using pre-polling services.

Tasmania is the last state in Australia to still offer a public tally room, where votes are displayed on a big screen in real time.

It is expected that each of the leaders of the three Parliamentary parties will speak at the tally room podium later in the night.