Barnaby Joyce says partner Vikki Campion's baby paternity is a 'grey area'

Updated 4 March 2018, 14:05 AEDT

The former deputy prime minister casts doubt on whether he is the father of Vikki Campion's child, telling Fairfax Media he will raise the child as his own regardless.

Mr Joyce has highlighted his travel pattern around the time the baby was conceived. (Credit: ABC)

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has deflected attempts to question him about the latest revelation in the Barnaby Joyce affair.

Former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce has been quoted in Fairfax papers casting doubt on whether he is the father of his partner's baby.

Mr Joyce has been quoted saying the identity of the child's biological father is a "grey area".

"The matters that are in the papers today relating to Barnaby and Ms [Vikki] Campion are matters for them to resolve," Mr Turnbull told reporters in Sydney.

"I don't have any comments to make on it at all."

In February, the Daily Telegraph revealed Mr Joyce's relationship with his former staffer, Ms Campion, by publishing a front page story complete with photos of her pregnant, beneath the headline "Bundle of Joyce".

She is due to have the baby in just over a month.

At the time, the newspaper said the pair was expecting a child together and its reporter Sharri Markson insisted she put the question of whether Mr Joyce was the father directly to his office before her story was published.

She said she received no response to that specific question.

She said she addressed the same question to Ms Campion and received no response.

Further adding to impressions Mr Joyce is the father, his estranged wife Natalie Joyce released a statement soon after the original story, saying she was deeply saddened by the news her husband was, "having a child with a former staff member".

Mr Joyce resigned as deputy prime minister and leader of The Nationals almost three weeks after the article was published, with questions swirling over the spending of taxpayer money on Ms Campion's jobs within Government.

His departure coincided with revelations a West Australian woman had made a sexual harassment and misconduct complaint to The National Party about Mr Joyce.

At the time, a spokesman for Mr Joyce said the allegations were "spurious" and "defamatory".

Mr Joyce has conducted a number of interviews about his relationship with Ms Campion but this is the first time he has raised any doubts the child may not be biologically his.

In his interview with Fairfax Media, Mr Joyce points out his travel pattern around the time the baby was conceived in June last year.

He had been on an overseas work trip with his wife Natalie for 10 days from June 23, followed by a period as acting prime minister during which he is reported to have been "accompanied by close personal protection bodyguards".

Mr Joyce said he would not be getting a paternity test and was planning to raise the child as his own regardless of who the father is.

Government frontbencher Greg Hunt dodged repeated questions about Mr Joyce's disclosure during breakfast television interviews this morning.

"I do think that this is a private matter for them, it's not a matter for me to comment on," he told Channel Nine.

"I absolutely respect your question on this but I'm sure you will understand that it's not something that I will be adding to."