Brisbane braces for flash flooding after dangerous storm dumps 80mm of rain in half an hour

Updated 4 March 2018, 20:00 AEDT

Dangerous storm cells have delivered heavy rainfall in Brisbane's north, with 80 millimetres recorded in the semi-rural suburb of Samford in just 30 minutes.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning for the "very dangerous thunderstorms", for areas near Strathpine, Samford, Aspley, Albany Creek and Lake Samsonvale.

Nearly 100 millimetres of rain was recorded at Mount Mee, north of Brisbane, in an hour.

The Bureau said the storms would move east, with the suburbs of Nudgee, Boondall, Sandgate, Brighton and Kallangur in their path.

The airport is also in the warning zone and the bureau has extended the warning area to Kilcoy, Burpengary and Beachmere.

Residents have been warned the heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding.

