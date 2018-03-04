Cervical cancer could be eliminated in Australia within 40 years, experts say

Updated 4 March 2018, 11:40 AEDT

Infection rates of the virus that causes cervical cancer have plummeted to just 1 per cent in young women in Australia, which experts say is thanks to a national immunisation program started 11 years ago.

Cervical cancer could be effectively eliminated in Australia within the next four decades, medical experts say, after new data revealed infection rates had plummeted to just 1 per cent in young women.

Research published by the International Papillomavirus Society, lead by doctors in Melbourne, showed a dramatic decline in the rate of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) in women aged up to 24.

The data revealed infection had fallen from 24 per cent to just 1 per cent in that age group in the last decade.

Researchers said the decline was due to the roll-out of the national immunisation program for boys and girls, which began in 2007.

Professor Suzanne Garland, the director of the Centre for Women's Infectious Diseases at the Royal Women's Hospital, said she expected the number of cases each year would drop from about 1,000, to just a few, thanks to the vaccination and the new DNA screening test.

"That's massive. Where else have we seen the elimination of a cancer?" she said.

"That's contingent on a high coverage of vaccine. Australia is really in the lead here, [there's been] really good coverage through the school-based free vaccine program.

"For example, the genital warts the vaccine protects against, already we've seen a reduction of over 90 per cent — that's huge."

Cervical cancer is caused by HPV infection, which can lead to the growth of abnormal cells in the lining of the cervix.

About eight in 10 women are infected with HPV at some point in their lives, but most will not go on to develop cancer.

In Australia, it is estimated about 930 women will be diagnosed with the disease this year, and 258 will die.

Globally, one woman dies of cervical cancer every two minutes.

The majority of cervical cancers occur in the developing world, and Professor Garland said the effectiveness of the program in Australia proved the need to take up vaccination overseas.

"In the Pacific-Oceania and Asian region we have about half of the cases of cervical cancer in the world. We have a big job to do, but we have the tools to beat it," she said.

An improved version of the Gardasil vaccine will be available to all 12 and 13-year-olds across the country this year, while a new screening program launched in December is expected to make it easier to detect woman at risk.