'Deep fakes': How to know what's true in the fake-Obama video era

Updated 4 March 2018, 6:50 AEDT

It's getting easier to create fake videos using deep learning computer algorithms.

A neural network trained on hours of footage to produce this video of President Barack Obama lipsyncing. (Credit: ABC)

It always starts with porn.

What first revealed the internet's power to distribute information? The immense and immediate explosion of adult content, of course.

Porn has historically been a reliable canary in the coal mine, so the "deep fakes" video Vice found in late 2017 has lawmakers paying attention.

Using free machine-learning platforms, people on Reddit superimposed the face of Wonder Woman's Gal Godot on a porn actress's body in a creepy, almost-convincing sex video.

"It was 100 per cent predictable," said Hany Farid, a computer science professor at Dartmouth College, who specialises in digital forensics.

Dr Farid thinks we are at a crossroads — we can still tell when videos have been doctored. But for how long?

The democratisation of machine learning has begun. And so has the search for new ways to sort fact from fiction.

A public crisis

Barack Obama has been made to lip sync. German researchers have controlled Vladimir Putin's face.

Dr Mehrtash Harandi, a senior scientist who researches machine learning at Data61, said the output of these deep-learning machines is often blurry.

If you pay attention, you can see lip movements don't entirely match the speech. Teeth are notoriously hard to synthesise realistically.

But the technology will improve, and quickly.

Beyond the morality of porn "deep fakes", an altered video of Donald Trump, for example, could have serious geopolitical consequences.

Doctored videos could show politicians "taking bribes, uttering racial epithets, or engaging in adultery", suggested American law professors Bobby Chesney and Danielle Citron on the Lawfare blog.

Even a low-quality fake, if deployed at a critical moment such as the eve of an election, could have an impact.

"Public trust may be shaken, no matter how credible the government's rebuttal of the fake videos."

US politicians want something done.

"We all will need some form of authenticating our identity through biometrics. This way people will know whether the voice or image is real or from an impersonator," Congressman Ro Khanna told The Hill.

He suggested America's Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency should create a "secure internet protocol" to authenticate images.

How do we authenticate content?

A watermark or a digital "key" to identify authentic content could be a useful tool, suggested Dr Harandi.

But there has been little movement towards a global protocol on these matters. "Right now, it is a mess," he said.

In response to Professors Chesney and Citron's blog, Herb Lin, a senior cyber policy research scholar at Stanford University, suggested technology vendors could create "digital signatures" that are assigned to the purchaser.

Although, as Dr Lin pointed out, encrypted keys already inserted into digital cameras have been cracked.

Dr Farid is not sure there is an easy answer.

We could add a fingerprint to an image via a smartphone's camera sensor, for example. Yet there would be millions of devices without that technology — all the pre-existing camera technology in every country, he said.

Would we now have to regard all past images and video as untrue, by default?

Then there is the worst-case scenario: relying on this key — this symbol of truth — when it is completely unreliable.

"Any technology that will allow you to fingerprint, the adversary is going to figure out how to take it out, manipulate the content, and then put that fingerprint back in," Dr Farid said.

"That is almost guaranteed."

The ethics of 'deep fakes'

It takes a lot of video to produce a convincing "deep fake" video. That's why famous people are the most vulnerable — for now.

"Training our system on another person, such as a non-celebrity, can be quite challenging due to the difficulty of obtaining hours of training data," the researchers who made Mr Obama lip sync wrote in their report.

Their work used 17 hours of video.

However, a network trained on the former US leader could be reworked for another person with less additional training data in the future, suggested Dr Harandi.

As these technologies improve, fake content will be able to be synthesised using fewer images. And those images could come from anywhere, said Dr Farid.

"If you have pushed up to Facebook literally hundreds or thousands of images of you that have been tagged over the last number of years, you now have exposure," he said.

There are concerns that if a fake video suits our personal political beliefs, it could be hard to disbelieve even where there is proof of its inauthenticity.

To be saved from ourselves, the government or technologists themselves may need to find safeguards.

Dr Farid believes researchers are not thinking deeply enough about the tools they're developing.

"Whether we are biologists working on killer viruses, or technologists working on machine learning, [we must] think about how our technology is potentially going to be misused," he said.