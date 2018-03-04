Girl critical after electric shock from tap while watering garden

Updated 4 March 2018, 15:40 AEDT

A 12-year-old girl is critically ill in a Perth hospital after receiving an electric shock from an outside tap at a home in the city's northern suburbs.

Emergency services attended the home on Eddystone Avenue just after 9:00pm last night. (Credit: ABC licensed)

The girl suffered the electric shock at a property on Eddystone Avenue in Beldon just after 9:00pm last night.

She was watering the garden at the time.

Police, St John Ambulance and Western Power attended the house and the girl was taken to Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH).

A PMH spokeswoman said the girl was in a critical but stable condition.

The office of Energy Safety is now investigating the incident.

Two inspectors visited the home this morning.