Man 'mowed down mother while trying to escape police'

Updated 4 March 2018, 11:00 AEDT

Officers drew a Taser and a gun to stop a man driving away after he knocked his mother to the ground with a car door while trying to avoid capture in Canberra, court documents show.

A man mowed down his mother with a car door while reversing at speed as he tried to escape police, court documents show.

Police in Canberra said they drew a Taser and a gun on the 21-year-old driver, who came extremely close to running over his mother as she lay on the ground after being struck.

The man was arrested after the incident in Hackett on Friday night, which left his mother with minor head injuries.

In the statement of facts tendered to the ACT Magistrates Court on Saturday, ACT Policing alleged officers saw the man's mother leave the driver's seat of a Nissan Pulsar and walk to the kerb behind a nearby unit block.

It is alleged two men, aged in their mid-20s, then ran to the car after seeing the police and got into the front seats.

Realising one of the men had an outstanding first instance warrant, police stopped their vehicle in front of the car on Haddon Street to prevent it from being driven away.

Police allege the driver started reversing at speed with the door open as his mother stood next to the car.

"Police saw the open door impact heavily against the female causing her to fall to the ground," the statement read.

"The female has subsequently gone under the door and the side of the vehicle as it reversed.

"Police observed the vehicle to bounce in the air as the female was struck by the door."

Officers said they chased the car on foot before drawing a Taser and gun as they allege the driver refused to stop.

They allege the car then started moving forward, towards the woman lying in the gutter.

The police pursuit continued, with one officer staying with the woman to render first aid.

Officers eventually got the men out of the car, onto the ground and handcuffed.

The driver, a Chisholm man, later tested positive to methamphetamine.

He is facing nine charges, including intent to hinder an arrest using a car as a weapon,

He was also charged with failing to stop at an accident causing injury, dangerous driving and possession of methamphetamine.