MASH star and Cogsworth voice actor David Ogden Stiers dies aged 75

Updated 4 March 2018, 17:55 AEDT

Actor David Ogden Stiers, best known for his role as Major Charles Winchester on the long-running hit TV series MASH and the voice of Cogsworth the clock in the 1991 film Beauty and the Beast, has died.

Stiers was best known for his role as Major Charles Winchester in the television series MASH. (Credit: ABC licensed)

US actor and musician David Ogden Stiers, best known for his role as Major Charles Winchester on the hit television series MASH, has died at age 75.

He died peacefully at his home in Newport, Oregon, after a "courageous battle" with bladder cancer, his agent Mitchell Stubbs told The Oregonian.

"His talent was only surpassed by his heart," Mr Stubbs wrote on Twitter.

A voice actor, Stiers was the voice behind several classic Disney animated characters including Cogsworth in the 1991 film Beauty and the Beast, Governor Ratcliffe in Pocahontas in 1995 and Jumba in Lilo and Stitch in 2002.

Stiers was also the associate conductor for the Newport (Oregon) Symphony Orchestra and the Ernest Bloch Music Festival.