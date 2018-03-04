Roger Bannister, runner of first sub-four-minute mile, dies aged 88

Updated 5 March 2018, 6:35 AEDT

British athlete Roger Bannister, one of the golden names of world athletics, dies aged 88.

British athlete Roger Bannister, the first man to run a mile in under four minutes, has died aged 88.

Bannister became the first man to break the four-minute mile when he clocked three minutes 59.4 seconds at a sports ground in Oxford on May 6, 1954.

The Briton, who also set a British record on his way to the 1500m final at the 1952 Olympics in Helsinki, was helped by pacesetters Christopher Chataway and Chris Brasher during his record-breaking run.

Australian John Landy surpassed Bannister's record just a month later with a time of 3:57.9.

Bannister also won gold at the Commonwealth Games later that year before retiring from athletics to pursue medical studies full-time. He became a neurologist.

British Prime Minister Theresa May led the tributes to the former athlete.

The current mile record was set by Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj, who set a time of 3:43.13 in Rome on July 7 1999.

Bannister was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2011.

Reuters