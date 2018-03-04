Safety barrier at Falkholt family crash site fast tracked ahead of Easter

Updated 4 March 2018, 14:40 AEDT

A stretch of highway on the NSW south coast where actress Jessica Falkholt and her family were involved in a deadly crash is to be divided by a wire barrier as part of safety measures being fast tracked ahead of Easter.

Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt fighting for life after triple-fatal Boxing Day crash (Credit: ABC)

The 29-year-old former Home and Away actress died three weeks after the Boxing Day head-on car collision that also killed her parents and sister as well as the driver of the oncoming car.

The State Government announced last month that a wire barrier would be installed on the Princes Highway at Bendalong as part of a $125 million package to improve safety on country roads.

Work is due to start on Wednesday and Roads Minister Melinda Pavey said they were focusing on getting the work finished before the Easter long weekend.

"We wanted to prioritise work on the Princes Highway following that terrible accident on Boxing Day that really had a major impact on all people across NSW and Australia," she said.

Rumble strips will also be installed on the stretch between Bendalong and Luncheon Creek roads.

"The construction crews are going to go in on Wednesday and start constructing that centre line."

"It is a priority, we've brought that one forward, we are continuing to audit all parts of the state," the Minister added.

The $350,000 safety features are expected to be in place before the school Easter holidays at the end of the month.

It is estimated that almost eight in 10 fatalities on country roads where the speed limit is 100 kilometres per hour or higher, involve vehicles crossing the centre line or running off the road to the left.