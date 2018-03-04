South Africa v Australia: First Test in Durban, day four as it happened

Updated 5 March 2018, 8:15 AEDT

Bad light brought the players off the field with Australia needing only one wicket to secure victory over South Africa in the first Test in Durban.

Bad light has brought the players off the field with Australia needing only one wicket to secure victory over South Africa in the first Test in Durban, with the Proteas left on 9-293.

A tremendous rearguard century from rising star Aiden Markram (143) and gritty innings from Theunis de Bruyn (36) and Quinton de Kock (81*) defied Australia for much of the day, but late Mitchell Starc (4-74) wickets quickly ended any hope of a miraculous South African win.

The hosts fell to 4-49 before lunch, when an early finish looked a real possibility, but Markram and co conspired to force a fifth day — but not before some late theatrics in the dark.

With Starc on a hat-trick, the umpires ruled the light was too poor for the fast bowlers to operate, and spinners Nathan Lyon (0-86) and Steve Smith (0-3) had to try to find a winning wicket.

They couldn't do so, and de Kock and Morne Morkel (0*) will reconvene in the middle on the fifth morning for what has to be considered no more than a formality.