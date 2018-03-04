Search

 ABC Radio Australia
Advanced search
Home \ News

South Africa v Australia: First Test in Durban, day four live blog

South Africa v Australia: First Test in Durban, day four live blog

Print

South Africa v Australia: First Test in Durban, day four live blog

Updated 4 March 2018, 20:30 AEDT
By James Maasdorp and Dean Bilton

Having set South Africa a massive target of 417 for an unlikely win, Australia takes early wickets to make victory on the fourth day a real possibility.

Follow all the action in our live blog.

Topics:

Top stories

More top stories