Sydney residents frustrated as Mardi Gras partygoers leave behind 'faeces and urine'

Updated 4 March 2018, 16:20 AEDT

Sydney residents are pissed off as they wake up to their back lane and front yards being treated as a public toilet as Mardi Gras partygoers leave their mark.

Partygoers were caught urinating and defecating in a city back lane after Mardi Gras. (Credit: ABC)

The 40th annual Mardi Gras was celebrated with verve and vigour across inner Sydney streets, but not everybody came out smelling of roses.

Residents of streets in a pocket of Paddington, wedged between Oxford Street and Moore Park Road, report that every year their back walls and front yards get treated as kitty litter.

Through the back lanes around the area, someone left their faeces and wiped themselves with a t-shirt that they have also left behind to hide their business.

It smelled worse than bad on Sunday morning and the residents' attempts to wash away the mess seemed to have only made it worse.

"Men up against walls, weeing against walls, we had women in the bushes with their pants down," resident Pru Brown said.

"There are a lot of family and young children in the street. It's not the sort of thing you want happening in your front yard."

Ms Brown said her family members were big supporters of the annual street parade.

"Mardi Gras is a great event, but there needs to be infrastructure to support it," she said.

'I woke up to a wet street': resident

Boris Tosic, who lives on Church Street, was peeved that revellers kept relieving themselves on the back of his house, describing the smell as "unbearable".

"I woke up this morning to an entirely wet street from people urinating," he said.

Mr Tosic laid the blame squarely on event organisers and the City of Sydney council.

"I don't think it's a problem with Mardi Gras. I think it's a problem with not having enough portaloos in the right location for people to use them," he said.

"I can understand if people need to urinate when they are drinking and having a good time, but there is not enough amenities."

The residents said they had taken their complaints, via a community group, to the City of Sydney.

Local Kerry Nelson said the council needed to be "cognisant" that partiers would move to the back streets if they could not access facilities.

"There were hardly any portaloos around for them, especially in this particular area, which is really unfortunate for them. They were left to find an alternative and the laneway was an alternative," she said.

Ms Nelson woke up to "rank" and "dreadful" smell and worked hard trying to clean her front yard and the laneway with bleach and anything else she could find.

"One had to pick up the debris and move on and get on with life," she said.

The City of Sydney told the ABC that Mardi Gras organisers were responsible for providing the appropriate infrastructure, and enforcing bans on public urination was a matter for the police.