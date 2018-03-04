Tasmanian election: Antony Green on Will Hodgman's historic victory

Updated 4 March 2018, 16:00 AEDT

With two seats still in doubt in the Tasmanian election, Antony Green takes a look at the Liberals' historic victory.

Antony Green says Will Hodgman's vote is the third highest in modern times. (Credit: ABC licensed)

Saturday's Tasmanian election is a historic victory for Premier Will Hodgman.

In a traditional Labor state, Mr Hodgman becomes only the second Liberal Premier to win back-to-back majority governments.

The Liberal Party almost matched its 2014 result, polling above 50 per cent for the second election in a row.

Mr Hodgman's personal percentage vote in Franklin is also the third highest in modern times, and in vote terms will pass Doug Lowe's 1979 record.

While Labor has recovered from its 2014 drubbing, Labor's vote share of just under 33 per cent is its third worst result since the Second World War.

Green support at ten per cent is below its previous low, recorded in 1998, and the party may yet be reduced to the single Denison seat it won in 1998.

The Greens are behind in the race to retain their seats in Bass and Franklin.

Only those final seats in Bass and Franklin remain in doubt between the parties.

As is often the case under Tasmania's Hare-Clark electoral system, several seats remain in doubt in races between candidates from the same party.

Bass a race between Labor and the Greens

Far from losing support, the Liberal vote in Bass rose to 58.9 per cent. Peter Gutwein and Michael Fergsuon have been re-elected with more than a quota of votes each, with Sarah Courtney to be easily re-elected on preferences.

Labor's sitting MHA Michelle O'Byrne will also be re-elected and currently has more than a quota of votes in her own right.

The final seat remains in doubt. It will be a contest between the Green's Andrea Dawkins, and whoever on Labor's ticket finishes second.

Leakage of preferences out of the Green ticket is likely to be lower than from Labor's. However, Labor is more likely to be favoured by preferences from the Liberal surplus, and from Jacqui Lambie Network and ungrouped candidates.

Braddon sees Labor gain a seat

As expected, the Liberal Party has been unable to repeat its unprecedented 2014 result when the party filled four of the five seats in Braddon.

Jeremy Rockliff and Adam Brooks have been easily re-elected, with Rockliff's preferences to determine who wins the third Liberal seat. Roger Jaensch is better placed than Joan Rylah to win re-election.

Labor gains a seat, with Shane Broad to be re-elected, and former Burnie Mayor Anita Dow joining him in the House of Assembly.

Denison safe for Greens

The Liberal Party's victory was assured when it became clear the party had retained its two seats in Denison.

Elise Archer has been re-elected for the Liberal Party with just under a quota in her own right.

She will be joined in the House of Assembly by Hobart Lord Mayor Sue Hickey, replacing the retired Mathew Groom.

Labor's Scott Bacon has been easily re-elected with more than a quota, but a race remains for the second Labor seat, with Ella Haddad favoured to defeat sitting MP Madeleine Ogilvie.

Green's Leader Cassy O'Connor has been re-elected to Denison's traditionally Green seat.

Franklin a race between Liberals and Greens

Against expectations, the Liberal Party has maintained its vote in Franklin. Will Hodgman's personal vote of 38.3 per cent represents more than three quarters of the total Liberal vote.

There will be leakage of preferences from Hodgman's surplus, but Jacquie Petrusma will be re-elected, with enough votes left over to leave third Liberal MHA Nic Street in a race with the Greens' Rosalie Woodruff for the final seat.

With the retirement of former premier Lara Giddings, David O'Byrne returns to the House of Assembly as the first elected Labor MP.

Labor will gain a seat, with Alison Standen expected to defeat Kevin Midson in the race for the second Labor seat.

At the end of counting on Saturday, the Liberal surplus beyond two quotas was 0.91, while the Green total was 0.86 quotas.

Leakage of preferences from Hodgman's surplus will cut the Liberal total, but the Liberals are certain to be favoured by preferences from the 0.16 quotas held by Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party candidate Brendon Hext.

Lyons status quo

The Liberal vote remained above 50 per cent in Lyons, re-electing sitting members Guy Barnett, Rene Hidding and Mark Shelton.

Fourth placed Liberal candidate Jane Howlett also polled well.

Labor Leader Rebecca White polled 1.43 quotas in her own right, and her surplus will determine which Labor candidate joins her in the House of Assembly.