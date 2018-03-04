Tasmanian election: Will Hodgman secures second term under claims of being 'bought'

Updated 4 March 2018, 8:50 AEDT

The Tasmanian Liberals secure a majority win as opponents crying foul over a state election they claim was "bought".

It was a night of mixed blessings for Will Hodgman, who lost his dear friend Vanessa Goodwin to cancer. (Credit: ABC licensed)

The Tasmanian Liberals have landed a second term of majority government under Will Hodgman, as opposition parties cry foul over a state election they claim was "bought".

The Liberals have secured at least 13 seats, enough to govern in their own right, despite a projected 5.5 per cent swing to Labor.

Mr Hodgman is only the second Liberal in Tasmania to win consecutive elections with a majority.

In his victory speech he said it was a privilege to be the premier of Tasmania.

"Four years ago they [Tasmanians] voted for change, tonight they have voted for no change," he said in the Hobart tally room.

"[They voted] to stick to the direction this state is heading in and take our state to the next level."

For Mr Hodgman, it was a bittersweet victory.

Just hours before polls closed, his close friend and former attorney-general Vanessa Goodwin died after a battle with brain cancer.

"I thank you, Vanessa, for what you have done to help me and our party be the very best it can be," he said.

Mr Hodgman's victory was not graciously accepted by opposition parties.

In her concession speech, Labor leader Rebecca White was upbeat considering her party's defeat.

"Today, the Tasmanian people have put this Liberal Government on notice," she said.

"We have had a swing statewide back to the Labor party this election."

Ms White did not congratulate Mr Hodgman in her speech, and accused the Liberals of buying seats with an expensive campaign targeting Labor's anti-pokies stance.

"It should not be the case that you can buy a seat in the Tasmanian Parliament, that is a shame," she said.

"The Tasmanian people should be represented by the best representatives, not the richest."

She was not the only one to make accusations about how the Liberals won their majority.

'The shame will live with you forever'

Greens' leader Cassy O'Connor, who is facing the possibility of a depleted party as her two colleagues remain on shaky ground, also took aim.

"Yep, it's been a difficult campaign for us," Ms O'Connor said.

"We were significantly outspent by the Labor Party and massively outspent by the Liberals."

She accused the Liberals of accepting millions of dollars from interstate and local pro-pokies groups, as that issue divided Tasmanians leading up to election day.

"Millions of dollars pouring in from the gambling industry, from the Federal Group into Liberal coffers," she said.

"This shame of being bought by the gambling industry will live with you forever."

The Jacquie Lambie Network had a dismal night and did not pick up a seat.

Addressing a small room of candidates, Ms Lambie said her party had run a good campaign but had not received the political donations of other parties.

"Tonight we have been defeated but not because of our lack of trying, not because of who we are, but because we got done over by cash," she said.

"We are squeaky bloody clean."

FRANKLIN

With 80 per cent of the vote counted in Franklin, the Liberals have secured two seats, Labor has two and the fifth is still up for grabs.

Mr Hodgman has once again drawn a massive vote, reaching more than two quotas.

He will be joined by a re-elected Jacquie Petrusma, who has served as Human Services Minister in the Liberal Government.

But the Liberals' third sitting member in Franklin, Nic Street, will be fighting Greens MP Rosalie Woodruff for the fifth seat.

Former Labor minister and union man David O'Byrne has been elected.

He lost his seat in 2014, but announced he would run in 2018 when former premier Lara Giddings announced she would step down.

Mr O'Byrne has previously been touted as having leadership ambitions, but he was praising Ms White on election night.

"She's done a stellar job," he said.

"She's a fantastic leader and she has my absolute support."

Labor will pick up another seat in Franklin, but whether it goes to union organiser Kevin Midson or Alison Standen remains to be seen.

BRADDON

In the north-west of the state, the Liberals will lose one of their four seats.

Deputy Liberal leader Jeremy Rockliff will be re-elected, as will Adam Brooks, the popular member who had to stand aside as a minister over conflict of interest concerns.

The Liberals will hold a third seat but whether it goes to Roger Jaensch or Joan Rylah is unclear.

Labor member Shane Broad is confident his party will pick up two seats, meaning he is not at risk of losing out to Labor's Anita Dow, who has a high profile from her role as Burnie mayor.

"It doesn't really matter in the scheme of things, because it's about getting two Labor seats in Braddon," he said.

BASS

In the northern seat of Bass, the Liberal's finance guru Peter Gutwein and Michael Ferguson, who has been Tasmania's health minister since 2014, will be elected.

They will be joined by Sarah Courtney, who has served as a backbencher and parliamentary secretary.

Labor's Michelle O'Byrne will also be elected, as expected.

The fifth seat, which is currently held by the Greens' Andrea Dawkins, is unclear.

She was elected in a countback when Kim Booth retired in 2015, but does not have his high profile.

"There hasn't been a really strong environmental issue, apart from salmon farms, to fight on. We knew that," Ms Dawkins said from Launceston.

LYONS

Labor leader Ms White polled strongly in her electorate.

She will be joined by another Labor candidate, but after the retirement of David Llewellyn it is unclear which new face that will be.

Three sitting Liberals have been returned: Resources Minister Guy Barnett, Police Minister Rene Hidding and speaker Mark Shelton.

DENISON

In the Hobart seat of Denison, the status quo remains with two Liberals, two Labor and one Green elected.

Elise Archer returns for the government, while high-profile Hobart Lord Mayor Sue Hickey will replace outgoing Liberal Matthew Groom.

Ms Hickey has flagged State Growth as a portfolio she would be interested in, if Mr Hodgman makes her a minister.

Labor's voice on finance and one of the architects of the party's pokies policy, Scott Bacon, has been re-elected.

He will be joined by another Labor member but it is still unclear whether that will be sitting MP Madeleine Ogilvie or newcomer Ella Haddad, who had the public backing of popular senator Lisa Singh.

The Greens' Cassy O'Connor has been returned, on what may otherwise turn out to be a disappointing night for the party.