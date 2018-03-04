With investment disappointing and exports a drag, will the economy rise above 'muddling along'?

Updated 4 March 2018, 6:50 AEDT

All the pieces of the 2017 GDP puzzle have yet to be laid out, but a softer than expected fourth quarter may produce a disappointing result this week.

Is the economy (a) gaining momentum, (b)slowing or (c) just muddling along?

The Australian Bureau of Statistics will provide a definitive "hard" data answer to the "Australian Economics 2017" 101 exam on Wednesday.

After that, all and sundry will pile in, rip it apart and come up with their own conclusions.

The current market has quarterly growth at 0.6 per cent and annualised growth of 2.5 per cent pencilled in as favourite.

All betting comes with a significant caveat that important handicapping details such as the impact of net exports, inventories, company profits and government spending will be released in coming days.

Gross Domestic Product 2016 YoY (actual) Q3 2017 QoQ (actual) Q3 2017 YoY (actual) Q4 2017 QoQ (forecast) 2017 YoY (forecast) Actual outcome/Consensus forecast +2.4pc +0.6pc +2.8pc +0.6pc +2.5pc

If the consensus is correct, the economy will be growing in the fourth quarter at roughly the same pace as the third, but at a slower annualised pace.

Or looking at it another way, 2017 will have grown at a similar pace as 2016.

Either way, it does seem the answer to the original question is: (c) muddling along, growing a bit below trend — but at a pace great enough to extend Australia's record-breaking lead over the Netherlands for the longest run without recession by another quarter.

CBA chief economist Michael Blyth said economists would no doubt celebrate another positive quarterly growth outcome and another in the long succession of positive calendar year outcomes, but the big unknown was the impact net exports would have on the final figure.

"Trade data indicates a sharp pullback in export volumes and an overall drag on GDP growth from lower net exports," Mr Blythe said.

He pointed to the latest winter crop forecast being slashed by more than a third from last year to 38 million tonnes as "a large enough drop to materially affect GDP growth".

Mr Blythe said GDP growth around 0.5 per cent looked "achievable" over the quarter.

"Annual growth would step down from a trend-like 2.9 per cent in Q3 to a more anaemic 2.3 per cent in Q4," he said.

Over at UBS, George Tharenou arrives at the same sort of numbers, but has taken the knife to earlier forecasts to get there.

"Partial data for Q4 real GDP also suggest it could be a 'shocker', with falls for capex, housing and public construction, more than offsetting the retail bounce," Mr Tharenou said.

It could be worse, Mr Tharenou, noted as his figures were based on a pretty solid contribution from cash-strapped consumers in the fourth quarter — an heroic assumption in the current circumstances.

Looking forward, Mr Tharenou said the RBA may be forced to cut its growth outlook given the capex survey has been historically a useful indicator of GDP-basis investment.

"Even assuming significant upward revisions to the outlook for capex over coming quarters, the starting point for 2018/19 intentions were just so bad that it casts doubt over the [RBA's] growth outlook," he said.

RBA on hold

A much surer bet is the RBA board will not move interest rates at its monthly meeting on Tuesday, just as it has since cutting the official cash rate to its emergency setting of 1.5 per cent in August 2016.

With no action expected the focus will again be on the accompanying statement.

Despite the recent spate of underwhelming data, the RBA is likely to maintain its "slow, gradual improvement" stance.

RBA governor Philip Lowe is out and about on Wednesday discussing the "changing nature of investing".

But for those looking for stock tips in emerging small caps, or the relative merits of investing in inverse VIX ETFs versus cryptocurrencies, forget it.

He is more likely bang-on about growing non-mining investment growth and the long pipeline of infrastructure projects that will propel the nation towards the RBA's GDP growth forecast well in excess of 3 per cent by the end of the year.

The tap on the so-called infrastructure pipeline better be opened a bit more, and very soon, to hit that target, judging by last week's capex disappointment.

Markets — is it safe to look again?

Having started out Friday's session suspecting President Donald Trump's strident protectionism and tariff-raising was some sort of economic harakiri, Wall Street seemed to relax and see it more as a bit of sabre-rattling from "a real-estate guy" doing deals.

The indices crawled back from heavy early selling, with the S&P500 making it into positive territory, while the Dow Jones stayed in the red. Over the week the US dropped 2 per cent, Europe and Japan were worse, but Australia and China better, losing just 1.2 per cent and 1.3 per cent respectively.

Not surprisingly the heaviest drags on the Dow were a big user of aluminium, Boeing (-5pc), and a big user of steel, Caterpillar (-4pc).

"Absolutely unacceptable," thundered Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, while the Europeans were considering a later-day economic Maginot Line to repel $4.5 billion of US imports.

"We will put tariffs on Harley-Davidson, on bourbon and on blue jeans — Levis," European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said on German television, carefully targeting the US cultural hegemony for reprisal.

A full blown trade war? Federated Investors chief equities analyst Phil Orlando is not so sure.

"For a real estate guy [ Mr Trump] like that, you pound the podium, you rattle some sabres, you get everybody's attention and then you negotiate back to some reasonable midpoint," Mr Orlando said.

Down in Florida, Cumberland Advisors chairman David Kotok was also hoping it was all rather transitory.

"For now, the more predictable forces of tax policy, fiscal policy, and monetary policy are overshadowed by the incendiary news flow and protectionist rhetoric," Mr Kotok told his clients.

However, not everyone is convinced.

The VIX, or fear index, does what it always does in moments of great uncertainty — it ricocheted all over the shop.

It initially spiked on Friday, then eased back to something like its long-term average, although over the week it was up almost 20 per cent.

It should be remembered that it was a spike in the VIX that led to punters who'd bet on it staying low being eviscerated and helped spark the whole ugly correction at the start of February.

Veteran analyst with Gluskin Sheff, David Rosenberg, is one canny investor who sniffs something in the air.

"President Trump's proposed steel and aluminium tariffs will benefit a part of the economy that employs fewer than 400,000 workers and penalises those industries in the 'old economy' durable goods manufacturing space, which employs 7 million people," Mr Rosenberg fired off in a tweet.

"Protecting the few at the expense of the many — I fail to see how this is anything but negative for the US economy."

"Hmmm. Let's see. Tariffs. Sharp bond selloff. Weak dollar policy. Massive twin deficits. New Fed Chairman. Cyclical inflationary pressures. Overvalued stock markets. Heightened volatility. Sounds eerily familiar [from someone who started his career on October 19th, 1987!]"

For the historically minded, Mr Rosenberg's first day at work coincided with Black Monday in 1987, when the Dow Jones Index lost 20 per cent in just a few hours — its largest single day percentage drop, so far.

Data deluge

To paraphrase the great macro-economists "Rampaging" Roy Slaven and H.G. Nelson it is a week "where too much data is barely enough".

Shoving the gargantuan national accounts (aka GDP) to one side, there are a whole lot of "partial" inputs coming out beforehand. Company profits and inventories pop up on Monday, the very important net exports on Tuesday.

With Q4 data hardly cooled, numbers feeding into Q2 GDP are well on their way now.

January retail sales (Tuesday) are expected to show a solid bounce after a disappointing pre-Christmas, while the trade balance may also edge back into surplus after December's surprising deficit blow out.

Overseas, from a numbers point view China's Premier Li Keqiang will unveil this year's GDP target at the opening of the National People's Congress. Can he keep his uncanny run going and nail it again?

Along with the RBA, a — whatever the collective noun of central banks is ("an optimism of"?) — of central banks will have meetings and stay on hold. A shout out to the ECB and Banks of Japan and Canada.

In lieu of any spectacular announcement or tweets from the White House, the US will have to wait until the end of the week for its highlight.

Non-farm payrolls should show another solid increase in jobs, unemployment may edge down to 4 per cent and average hourly earnings tick up. But then again, economic fundamentals may well just be a sideshow these days.

Australia

Date Event Forecast Monday 5/3/18 Company profits & inventories Q4: Two more "partials" in GDP equation. Both should be higher Building approvals Jan: Very volatile. Should rebound given 20pc fall in December Services index Feb: Measures from both CBA & AiG on services sector. Pretty solid expansion Tuesday 6/3/18 RBA meeting No change, cash rate to stay at 1.5pc Net exports/ Current account Q4: More pieces of GDP puzzle. Net exports likely to be a big drag Retail sales Jan: Have been weak. Likely to pick up given -0.5pc reading last month. Wednesday 7/3/18 GDP Q4: The big one. Consensus estimate for 2017 economic growth 2.5pc RBA speech RBA governor Philip Lowe on the changing nature of investment Thursday 8/3/18 Trade balance Jan: Surprisingly large $1.3bn deficit in December, should narrow, maybe even a surplus Friday 9/3/18

Overseas