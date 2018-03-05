George Pell arrives at court for historical sexual offences case

Updated 5 March 2018, 9:50 AEDT

Cardinal George Pell, Australia's most senior Catholic cleric, arrives at court in Melbourne for a committal hearing as he fights historical sexual offence charges.

Cardinal George Pell, Australia's most senior Catholic cleric, has arrived at court in Melbourne for a committal hearing as he fights historical sexual offence charges.

The hearing will determine if there is sufficient evidence to warrant a trial and is expected to last four weeks.

Cardinal Pell is facing historical sexual offence charges involving multiple complainants. He has denied the allegations.

Police officers formed a guard around Cardinal Pell as he walked into court, with a large media contingent gathered around the entrance.

He was charged by detectives from Victoria Police's Sano taskforce in June last year and was granted leave by the Pope to return to Australia from the Vatican to fight the charges.

One of the charges was withdrawn by prosecutors during a hearing in the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on Friday.

No other details can be reported for legal reasons.

Defence barrister Robert Richter QC told a previous hearing Cardinal Pell will plead not guilty.

"For the avoidance of doubt and because of the interest might I indicate that Cardinal Pell pleads not guilty to all charges and will maintain his presumed innocence," he said.

Hearing could run until Easter

The hearing will be closed to the public and media for up to two weeks as the complainants give evidence, which is standard practice in Victoria for hearings involving sexual offence charges.

They are expected to begin testifying via video link from a remote facility this afternoon.

About 50 witnesses are expected to give evidence during the hearing, which is scheduled to conclude by Good Friday.

At the end of the committal hearing, Cardinal Pell will be required to enter a plea.

Cardinal Pell was ordained as a Catholic priest in 1966 and served in various roles in regional Victoria, rising through the ranks to become Archbishop of Melbourne in 1996.

He set up the Melbourne Response program for victims of abuse by Catholic priests within the Melbourne archdiocese, and became Archbishop of Sydney in 2001.

Ill health prevented him from returning to Australia from Rome in 2016 to give evidence about the church's handling of complaints against others within the church to the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.

Instead, he gave evidence via video link from a hotel in Rome.