George Pell due in court to fight historical sexual offence charges

Updated 5 March 2018, 6:40 AEDT

Australia's most senior Catholic cleric returns to court in Melbourne today for what's expected to be a month-long committal hearing as he fights historical sexual offence charges.

Cardinal George Pell arrives at the Melbourne Magistrates' Court for a hearing in October last year. (Credit: AAP)

Some details can't be reported for legal reasons, but here's what we know so far about Cardinal George Pell's case.

What charges is Cardinal George Pell facing?

Cardinal Pell is facing historical sexual offence charges involving multiple complainants.

He was charged by detectives from Victoria Police's Sano taskforce in June last year and was granted leave by the Pope to return to Australia from the Vatican to fight the charges.

One of the charges was withdrawn by prosecutors during a hearing in the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on Friday.

No other details can be reported for legal reasons.

Defence barrister Robert Richter QC told a previous hearing Cardinal Pell will plead not guilty.

"For the avoidance of doubt and because of the interest might I indicate that Cardinal Pell pleads not guilty to all charges and will maintain his presumed innocence," he said.

What do we know about Cardinal Pell's legal defence?

Cardinal Pell is being represented by high-profile defence barrister Robert Richter QC.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney has said it won't be paying its former archbishop's legal costs.

But a fund has been set up for his supporters to donate money to help fund his legal team, being run by a law firm based in Ivanhoe East, in Melbourne's north-east.

What happens now?

Cardinal Pell's committal hearing is expected to run for a month and will determine whether there's enough evidence for him to stand trial.

The hearing will be closed to the public and media for up to two weeks as the complainants give evidence, which is standard practice in Victoria for hearings involving sexual offence charges.

They are expected to begin testifying via video link from a remote facility this afternoon.

About 50 witnesses are expected to give evidence during the hearing, which is scheduled to conclude by Good Friday.

At the end of the committal hearing, Cardinal Pell will be required to enter a plea.

Why is the case receiving international attention?

Cardinal Pell has been at the Vatican in Rome since 2014 where he is the third most senior-ranked Catholic official in his role as Secretariat for the Economy.

It's been his role to get the Vatican's finances in order.

Ian Rothwell, a professor of International Law at ANU, said the cardinal was one of the most senior Catholics to be involved in a serious prosecution.

"Certainly to my knowledge this is the first occasion that anyone of the eminent rank of a cardinal within the Catholic Church has been subject to criminal proceedings of this type," Professor Rothwell said.

Cardinal Pell was ordained as a Catholic priest in 1966 and served in various roles in regional Victoria, rising through the ranks to become Archbishop of Melbourne in 1996.

He set up the Melbourne Response program for victims of abuse by Catholic priests within the Melbourne archdiocese, and became Archbishop of Sydney in 2001.

Ill health prevented him from returning to Australia from Rome in 2016 to give evidence about the church's handing of complaints against others within the church to the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.

Instead, he gave evidence via video link from a hotel in Rome.