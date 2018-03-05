Micro-investing apps creating electronic piggybanks for the tap-and-go age

Updated 5 March 2018, 7:10 AEDT

Small change used to go into people's piggybanks, building cents into dollars. But in the tap-and-go age, micro-investing may be the answer.

"They've been able to match smart technology within regulatory innovation to allow people to invest literally small change," financial planner Catherine Robson said.

With no paper bankbook and no plastic card, apps controlled entirely on smartphones like Acorns and First Step are lowering the bar for investing in the stock market.

While First Step has recently launched, Acorns has $160 million under investment for 140,000 clients.

With an average holding of just over $1,100, its client base is much younger than the major banks.

"Millennials are definitely more interested in going outside the large financial institutions for different products that value add to them," Acorns' managing director and CEO George Lucas said.

"There's a bigger understanding with millennials about data — the value of data and the security associated with certain parts of the internet — and so for them, moving outside the large institutions is not necessary such a big step as someone to who is tired and old like myself."

Investing small change when buying a coffee

The apps work by customers making regular contributions. The money is pooled and invested in different classes of assets, which have varying levels of risk and return

But the real power of micro-investing is small, irregular investments, called round-ups.

Each time you make a purchase using your card it rounds up to the next dollar, taking what would have been small change and putting it into your account.

It's a piggybank for electronic money.



"You can buy coffee for $3.50, and First Step will allow you to round that up to $4 and invest that 50 cents, much like ... an electronic piggy bank," First Step Investments director Lynne Thornton said.

Or as Mr Lucas puts it, "saving in the background of life".

Young investors bypassing financial hurdles

Affinity Private CEO Catherine Robson said the small figures involved would normally be ignored by banks or fund managers, who set an initial investment of between $500 and $2,000.

"Now you have the capability to invest in a whole range of assets, mostly equities and shares in big companies," she said.

"Often what's been a hurdle has being trying to accumulate enough savings to enter one of those share-based investing platforms.

"But also the knowledge and confidence to put that money into a particular company or a particular fund, and feeling nervous committing capital to something that you might not have had experience investing in before."

Young people may not have capital, but they do have time, and can leverage the impact of compound interest — essentially, interest on interest.

"Forty per cent of all Australians between the ages of 25 to 34 have no investments or savings," Ms Thornton noted.

"Basically, if they're starting on a base of zero ... there will be a huge benefit if we can start at $100 at the time or even a dollar at a time to remove that inertia — to get them going."