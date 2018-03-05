Neighbours rescue 10yo girl from dog attack at Melbourne home

Updated 5 March 2018, 8:30 AEDT

A 10-year-old girl is in a serious condition in hospital with arm, leg and facial injuries after neighbours helped rescue her from a large dog that "was going berserk".

A 10-year-old girl is in a serious condition in hospital after a dog attack in Melbourne's outer south-east.

Neighbours said they heard screaming from the house in Skyline Way, Berwick, just after 8:00pm on Sunday and found the large dog attacking the girl.

"The young girl was in trouble and we knew that if we could get inside we could distract the dog, we could get the young girl out," one of the neighbours, Jimmy Baird, said.

"I tried to open the door. I went to the door and the young girl was banging on the door screaming and the dog was trying to get through the door — going off its head.

"So I closed the door again. After that the other fella went to the other door so we could distract the dog. At this stage it was going berserk jumping on the windows and carrying on."

Mr Baird said he and the other man distracted the animal and rescued the girl, who suffered arm, leg and facial injuries.

He said the victim's younger sister also witnessed the attack.

The dog has been impounded by local council rangers.

This incident follows the death of a 12-month-old girl in a dog attack at Inverell in northern New South Wales on Saturday.