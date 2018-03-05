South Africa v Australia: Proteas show fight in Durban Test but visitors poised for victory

Updated 5 March 2018, 9:10 AEDT

Australia is on the verge of a deserved Test victory in Durban, as South Africa fails to find an answer to the tourists' potent bowling attack.

Tim Paine (R) celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Aiden Markram on day four in Durban. (Credit: Reuters)

When was the last time you saw a bowler on a hat-trick get taken out of the attack? Not just that, but taken out with one wicket remaining in the match?

Probably never, said authorities with long memories like Allan Border and Jim Maxwell. The stats genius Andrew Samson is trawling scorecards in search of a precedent as we speak. Updates to follow.

Nor was that the only remarkable thing to happen on the fourth day of the first Test at Durban, as South Africa and Australia contested a game that swung as wildly as a Mitchell Starc yorker.

In the morning, it seemed Australia would finish the game by tea, and spend the fifth day under the doona with a few movies on the laptop, or taking in Durban's famous beaches.

In the afternoon, it seemed South Africa might stage one of the all-time great comebacks, as even the modest Kingsmead crowd felt the tension and ratcheted up the volume.

All of this in a day that started with one 10th-wicket pair, and ended with another. After Australia's innings closed, the South Africans needed 417 to win. By the end of the day, they were an impossible 124 adrift.

First, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood clubbed Australia's second innings of 213 to 227, building on its first-innings lead.

Then the three fast bowlers tore into South Africa like a pack of radioactive walruses in a Matthew Reilly novel.

Starc got a ball to leap off a length away from Dean Elgar. Hazlewood nailed Hashim Amla for a sixth time in four matches, this one leg before wicket.

Cummins bowled an utter brute to the captain Faf du Plessis, a ball that seamed in at top pace to take the top of off stump, sending the yellow pole into four backflips before sticking the landing.

Perfect score from the Russian judge; hold the drug test.

A different kind of dope was involved in another dismissal, though opinion was divided as to whether it was AB de Villiers or Aiden Markram.

Markram was ball-watching, de Villiers took off for a run without asking. He turned back from halfway, with no hope of beating David Warner's throw.

It was a criminal waste: The only South African batsman who had stood up in the first innings, gone for a golden duck. And the significance was clear. Warner exploded, veins popping out of his neck, shouting into the air, frothing like a bottle of champagne opened with a sword.

After du Plessis, it was 4-49, and South Africa's long-innings players had made 9, 8, 0 and 4. There was almost half an hour until lunch.

But that is where the advance stuttered. On a helpful surface late in the game, Lyon was supposed to dominate, but while he turned the ball a mile and looked a constant threat, he could not break through.

Markram was prepared to advance and drive, first straight and later opening up through the covers. After lunch, Theunis de Bruyn started sweeping and reverse-sweeping.

Aussies keep Proteas' resistance in check

And so a second period of intensity began. With a ball 30 overs old, Starc found reverse, and gave de Bruyn a silent raised eyebrow after beating the edge. He gave the impression of a bowler completely in control.

Not long afterwards, he was losing it, mouthing off as de Bruyn found the fence. The first was a top edge just wide of the keeper, the next a straight drive, the third a perfect cover bludgeon. A dozen runs in five balls, and a flustered Starc overstepped by a mile.

When the ball is talking, Starc does not bother. His backchat showed that the Australians were rattled. Hazlewood was the calming influence, nicking off De Bruyn for 36 to end an 87-run stand.

Again, that should have been the beginning of the end, given Quinton de Kock's indifferent form, and Lyon's dominance against left-handers. But the wicketkeeper negotiated pace and spin alike.

He and Markram collected 31 together by tea, then came back from the break and got moving. The unlikely partnership grew in stature like a bodybuilder in a montage. Markram kept driving. De Kock kept gliding expertly through the cordon.

The score went above 200. The deficit dropped beneath 200. Markram's century and de Kock's 50 came up in consecutive balls. Starc was the delighted bowler.

Markram through cover was unstoppable, while de Kock added to his play behind the wicket by beginning to drive more in front of it, and by cutting Lyon. Australia's bowlers began to look short on ideas. Resistance was far from futile.

In the hour to drinks, the run rate was nearly six an over. Cummins smashed Markram on the elbow with a short ball, but the opener had the ugly swelling bandaged up and carried on.

The deficit dropped beneath 150. There were a handful of overs to the new ball. The task now was clear 0 get to stumps without losing a wicket, shield the tail, come back on day five to tackle whatever was left.

Around the ground, discussions were being had. Was it really possible that South Africa could chase 417? Were we really discussing it?

Well, yes. But weight of probability was always on Australia's side. South Africa needed over 100 runs, Australia needed one mistake.

What a way for it to come. Since his Test comeback, Mitchell Marsh has revolutionised his batting. Not so his bowling, rarely required and even less often a threat.

At last, filling time before the new ball, he came through. With his wicketkeeper standing up to the stumps to shackle Markram's feet, the tired batsman tried to nudge a ball but only edged. Paine completed an excellent catch.

Markram trudged off for 143, a brave and resolute innings considering the depths from which it began, and the toughness of the conditions. It felt like the kind of performance that could be the making of a young player.

Starc puts blowtorch on Proteas' tail

Everyone at the ground knew the rally was over, and it was no surprise when the 'Starc Show' began: In one over, Vernon Philander caught behind, then Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada clean bowled in consecutive balls.

All the while, the gloom encroached and the floodlights took over. The umpires knew there was only one wicket to fall, but it was surely darker than when play stopped on the first day.

Sensibly bending the rules, they told Smith that he could continue with spin. Wanting the extra day off, he took the ball himself along with Lyon.

And so, in what could well rank as the only incident of its kind, a bowler with a pending hat-trick was denied the chance to complete it, though in his current mood he could have finished the match with one ball.

Instead two spinners whirled away for nine overs in the gloom, the Test increasingly a day-night affair, before the men in white coats ruled that even this concession had gone as far as they could allow.

A score of 9-293 will not earn South Africa a win. A further 124 runs will not be scored. But for those nine overs of forward defensives, de Kock and Morne Morkel earned themselves the dignity of a fifth day, and showed the Australians they will not be brushed aside.

And so, on day five, some hundreds of people will arrive to work: Security guards, gate attendants, cleaners, groundsmen, traffic management, cricket officials, journalists, and players.

A couple of dozen commentators will gather to describe what may well be a single ball. And we will be there, on ABC Grandstand, because what we saw on the fourth day only proves that you never know what is going to happen.