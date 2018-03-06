Canberra woman accused of dating scam claimed to have Michael Clarke's baby: court documents

Updated 6 March 2018, 18:15 AEDT

A Canberra woman accused of running a dating scam allegedly claimed she was a sports doctor who had worked for the Australian cricket team, and that she had a baby with former captain Michael Clarke, court documents say.

Births, Deaths and Marriages had no record of the woman having a child, despite her Michael Clarke claims. (Credit: AAP)

Crystal-Lee Lancaster, 26, allegedly used the website Plenty of Fish to lure men, netting more than $200,000.

According to court documents, Ms Lancaster told one of her alleged victims she was a sports doctor who had worked for the Australian cricket team, as well as the Queensland Maroons and South Sydney Rabbitohs.

She is alleged to have asked one of the victims to borrow money to pay medical expenses for her diabetes and for school fees after he told her he had received more than $260,000 in inheritance after the death of his father.

The man allegedly handed over $61,490 in 24 separate transactions between October 2015 and April 2016, which he said he believed was a loan, not a gift.

"At no time was he ever just giving her the money," court documents read.

The documents said after his final payment, he saw on Instagram that the photos Ms Lancaster used in her Plenty of Fish profile were not of her, which Ms Lancaster admitted, and she made four payments back into his account over the next two months, amounting to $3,750.

Four other alleged victims, dating back to 2011, also lost varying sums, including one who allegedly gave her more than $128,000.

An inquiry with the register of Births, Deaths and Marriages showed no records of her having a child.

Police said she also admitted she did not have diabetes, and her only job has been at a childcare centre.

She did not apply for bail and will be back in court later this month.