Sweet like chocolate: How a chocolate-like gel could tackle golden staph superbug infections

Updated 6 March 2018, 20:50 AEDT

Human trials are about to start to test a compound which looks like chocolate but acts like poison to fight antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

The treatment will tackle golden staph and its role in recurring sinus infections. (Credit: ABC)

For humans, chocolate is a hard to resist.

For suberbugs, that hard to refuse treat is iron.

And that nugget of information could be the secret in fighting deadly infections.

How?

A team from the University of Adelaide and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital have developed a deadly compound for superbugs to mimic their preferred food, iron.

Human trials — about to start in Adelaide — will feed antibiotic-resistant bacteria a compound which looks like chocolate but acts like poison.

How does it work?

Researcher Katharina Richter said the treatment had proved effective against golden staph in the laboratory, and was about to be tested on people with recurring sinus infections.

"We feed them with a compound that looks chocolate — it looks like iron but it's actually poisonous so, when the hungry bacteria eat up this poisonous chocolate, they die," she said.

"Bacteria need iron to grow, they need it to cause disease and also to withstand attacks from our immune system and antibiotics.

"The treatment we have developed starves bacteria of iron, they get hungry and then there's the second compound we feed them which mimics their preferred food source."

How bad is golden staph?

Last year The Conversation published analysis by Avondale College of Higher Education Nursing Professor Brett Mitchell which revealed more than 1,100 cases of Staphylococcus aureus (golden staph) infections had occurred in Australian between 2010 and 2016.

Staphylococcus aureus, commonly known as golden staph because of its colour on a laboratory plate, is usually harmless.

It's carried on skin, and in some instances can cause minor infections like wounds or boils.

But, once it enters the body it can become deadly.

The bacteria is becoming resistant to even the most powerful of antibiotics and can be transmitted through intravenous lines, catheters and through wounds after surgery.

It can also spread quickly through patient contact, respiratory droplets and food.

"We focussed on golden staph because it is one of the super-duper bugs — one of the really bad guys," she said.

"Golden staph is one of the major causes of recurring sinus infections."

She said sufferers often had trouble breathing or frequent headaches, severely affecting their quality of life.

"These patients require surgery at some point to open up their airways — the thing is the surgery doesn't remove the bacteria," Dr Richter said.

"The current treatment options are only based on antibiotics and steroids.

"It's just not very effective for the patients so they come back again and again to the clinic having one surgery after another."

The research has taken more than three years, and the work enlisted support from ear, nose and throat surgeons.

Will people actually eat the chocolate gel?

Nope.

People taking part in the research will use a gel containing the "chocolate-like" compound, which they will apply to their wound area for a couple of weeks after sinus surgery.

Researchers said an effective treatment might also have applications against superbugs involved in cystic fibrosis, other respiratory infections or treating wounds after such things as orthopaedic implants.

They said the treatment was mainly envisaged to be locally applied as a topical treatment to 0reduce the risk of systemic side-effects.

But as with any new treatment, Dr Richter conceded the bacteria would try to adapt.