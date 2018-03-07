Search

Australia could be set to join ASEAN, while Philippine President will skip Australia's ASEAN summit

Updated 8 March 2018, 4:55 AEDT

Political scientist Richard Heydarian says there’s talk within the ASEAN community that Australia could become a member of the Southeast Asian bloc within a decade.

Australia could join ASEAN (Credit: ABC) 

