Baby murder charge dropped against Darwin man who confessed while on ice

Updated 7 March 2018, 17:35 AEDT

A Darwin man who was high on ice and hearing voices when he told police he killed his baby has the murder charge against him dropped, with a court told the child died of natural causes.

It was revealed in the Darwin Local Court last month that the baby died of natural causes. (Credit: ABC)

A Darwin man who was accused of killing his baby has had the murder charge against him dropped by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Brian James Baird went to a police station in September last year and told officers he had killed his infant child in 2015.

He was taken into custody at the time and had been in jail since October, but it was revealed in the Darwin Local Court last month that the baby died of natural causes.

There was also no evidence of abuse, the court heard at the time.

Mr Baird's defence, Ian Read SC, explained the father was on ice at the time of the confession and was hearing voices telling him to admit to the death.

On Wednesday, the Director of Public Prosecutions dropped the charges against Mr Baird, who was released on bail last month.

Mr Baird was not required to appear at court and was formally discharged.