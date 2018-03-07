Black Divaz documentary illuminates what it means to be Indigenous and queer in Australia

Updated 7 March 2018, 8:00 AEDT

Dallas Webster is one of many people for whom drag is not just life-changing but life-saving — a fact highlighted in new documentary following six Indigenous queens as they work to claim the inaugural Miss First Nations title.

Nova Gina's performances have been known to move audiences to tears. (Credit: ABC)

For Dunghutti man Dallas Webster — also known as 'Nova Gina' after three hours in the make-up chair — black drag is about bringing visibility, hope and acceptance to the minority of the minority.

This month, as part of the 40th anniversary celebrations of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and 25th Mardi Gras Film Festival, the documentary Black Divaz will shine a light on Webster's story, along with those of five other Indigenous queens as they take part in the inaugural Miss First Nations drag queen pageant.

The one-hour documentary was commissioned by NITV and had its world premiere at the Mardi Gras Film Festival in Sydney to a packed 800-seat cinema.

It was broadcast last weekend on SBS, and is available on SBS On Demand throughout March.

Dedicating their film to the incredible courage of all 'sister girls' and 'brother boys' in Australia, the filmmakers hope it will spark a national conversation about equality, racism and the most marginalised and at-risk Australians in the country — Indigenous gay men and transgender persons.

Growing up in Kempsey

Growing up in the town of Kempsey, on NSW's mid-North Coast, Webster stood out as a young black man, but also as a young gay man. He could never have imagined then that his drag performances would not only bring people to tears, but also play a role in social change.

He grew up in a busy household of six with a single mum, and lost his father to suicide as a child — which he says is a far too common reality for many in his community.

As a teen, Webster was ostracised by some members of his family and community, and describes what he went through as psychological abuse.

He had years of counselling before having a nervous breakdown at the age of 13 or 14.

His fiance and partner of five years, Tim Towns, shares a similar experience, except it was Gunnedah, not Kempsey, and the abuse was physical, not psychological.

"All three of his older brothers tried to bash the poofter out of him. He's had a shoulder reconstruction, has a metal plate in his wrist."

Webster and Towns both left their families for "the big city" of Sydney. Like many others, they would eventually find their queer and rainbow families there.

But it wasn't until Webster returned to Kempsey as an adult that his fabulous alter ego Nova Gina would begin to form, inspired by the striking and eccentric aesthetics of Grace Jones and the iconic drag queen Divine (muse to cult filmmaker John Waters).

Nova's first appearance was at a cabaret fundraiser for International Women's Day featuring a line-up of Indigenous drag queen performers. Although Webster was tentative about how his performance would be received, the event was a hit with locals, selling out Kempsey RSL.

Shortly after this, Webster and Towns formed drag duo Dreamtime Divaz (Towns goes by the stage name Lasey Dunaman). They perform weekly at Kempsey RSL and are fondly known around town as the Divas — in and out of drag.

"You don't really hear of two Aboriginal gay men being in a relationship, let alone doing drag together. It's incredibly unique," Webster says.

Polynesian queens become heroes, teachers



For Black Divaz director Adrian Russell Wills, the queer and trans community has been life-changing — even life-saving.

Growing up on Sydney's North Shore, Wills never felt like he belonged. At 18 years of age and "knowing nothing of the world" he left home. But he was heading into a world that wasn't ready for him.

"I was always strong in my Aboriginal identity and spirituality, but it was the people [and world] around me who weren't ready to accept me" he says.

At a low point, with nowhere to go, no-one to turn to and nothing to lose, Wills found his community amongst the Polynesian trans women of Kings Cross' red light district. These "strong Polynesian queens" or "black divas" — many of them survivors of discrimination and physical or sexual violence — came to be his role models, heroes and teachers, effectively raising him and giving him the street smarts to survive as a young black gay man in Australia.

A snapshot of queer Indigenous Australians

Black Divaz follows six queens vying for the Miss First Nations drag queen title: Tiwi Island sister girls Shaniqua and Aunty Crystal Love, Biripi man and Newcastle queen Jo Jo, Iwaidja and Malak Malak man Josie Baker, Darwin's Isla Fuk Yah and Kempsey diva Nova Gina.

Wills sees striking similarities between his Polynesian drag family and the characters in Black Divaz, who during their time competing for the crown of Miss First Nations showed immense courage and resilience.



"They all had incredible obstacles in their life to overcome … they've had to fight for who they are and to be alive," he says.



In this sense, Wills says, the film is "a snapshot of what it means to be an Indigenous queer person today".

"You have to realise that the Aboriginal community has the highest rate of suicide in the world, and it's even higher for the Indigenous LGBTI community and even higher still for the Indigenous transgender community."

Wills also describes the film as "a love letter to [boxer] Anthony Mundine".

"We made this film for those who don't have a voice and who can't speak up to people like Anthony Mundine saying gay people should be killed — that's dangerous."

He says seeing diversity on screen — including the film adaptation of The Color Purple and the work of Christine Anu, Rachel Perkins and Tracey Moffatt — gave him the drive to bring his perspective to an industry lacking stories that reflect "the Australian experience".

Drag as a platform for change

For Webster and Towns, drag has provided them with a platform to speak to vulnerable members of the LGBTQI community and a sisterhood of courageous queens who give them the support to keep creating change.

"I don't want a single LGBTQI kid to go through what I suffered," Webster says.

This year the Dreamtime Divas were guests of honour on the Baylin's Gift float, a foundation set up in memory of Webster's nephew Baylin Hoskin, who took his life three weeks before his 19th birthday.

Hoskin struggled with depression and identity, having come out to his small community at age 15.

Wills hopes Black Divaz will be a rescue line for young queer Indigenous people.

Having premiered on SBS on March 1, with a repeat broadcast directly after SBS's Mardi Gras Parade broadcast on March 4, the director hopes the film will be seen in regional communities and around the world.

"We're losing too many kids," he says. "Suicide is a terminal solution to a temporary problem. I hope this film gives people the courage to live their truth."

Black Divaz is available to stream on SBS On Demand from March 1 – March 31.