Cane farmer escapes with $500 fine for killing crocodile in far north Queensland

Updated 7 March 2018, 19:30 AEDT

Police will allege the man charged also set the trap. (Credit: ABC licensed)

A far north Queensland cane farmer has been fined $500 for killing a crocodile, despite the maximum penalty for the offence being $28,383.

Errol Copley, 69, trapped a 3-metre crocodile at his property at Deeral, south of Cairns, in January.

The crocodile drowned, and its carcass was discovered attached to the trap by Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol officers on January 18.

The Department of Environment and Science then set up surveillance cameras in the area, which captured Copley removing the carcass from the trap.

Mr Copley pleaded guilty in Cairns Magistrates Court today to illegally taking a protected animal under the Nature Conservation Act 1992, for which the maximum penalty is $28,383.

The prosecution sought a penalty of several thousand dollars, highlighting the case of a central Queensland grazier who was fined $10,000 earlier this year for shooting a crocodile on his property.

"The penalty of $400 does not reflect the expectations of the legislation," police prosecutor Sergeant Alan Scott said.

"In these circumstances the crocodile has been intentionally taken, your honour. It's actually drowned as a result of being hooked."

Farmer concerned for safety

But Magistrate Sandra Pearson fined Mr Copley $500, taking into account his early guilty plea, unblemished criminal record, contribution to the community, and remorse.

"You told [the police] you had set the line to see if there were any crocodiles in the water next to the riverbank on your property, because you had to get into the water to do some work in the water and you were concerned for your safety," she said.

"You knew it was an offence."

A conviction was not recorded.

Mr Copley's friend and neighbour, Errol Wiles, described Mr Copley as a "gentleman".

Mr Wiles said he too was concerned about the number of crocodiles in the area.

"Because I work and fish on my riverbank, any crocodile threatening me would be in very serious danger," he said.

"Governments ought to wake up to the fact that crocodiles are predators.

"Prevention is always better than cure."

Katter's Australian Party leader Bob Katter used the case to reignite his call for a crocodile cull in north Queensland.

He said crocodile numbers had grown out of control since a ban on hunting crocodiles was introduced in 1974.

"You've played around with nature, the same as you did with the toads in introducing them into north Queensland," Mr Katter said.

"You're playing around with nature again, and you're playing around with something you know absolutely nothing about.

"If you love our natural wonderland then we've got to make efforts to keep it in balance."