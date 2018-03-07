Donald Trump's trade war: the nuclear option or just another drop in the ocean of protectionism?

Updated 7 March 2018, 7:05 AEDT

Is the US really about to drag the world into a mutually assured economic war of destruction with its planned steel and aluminium tariffs?

The US President said he will not back down on his threat of tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, despite strong opposition from his own side of politics.

Recently, Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan, the most powerful man on Capitol Hill, released a statement which indicated his party is extremely worried about the consequences of a trade war.

However, despite fears of a looming trade war, one of Australia's major banks is putting Donald Trump's latest tariff announcement down to tough presidential talk.

"I guess the hope is that this is part of a negotiating story, rather than a return to the bad old days of aggressive tariffs and ultimately trade wars," Westpac's head of market strategy Robert Rennie told RN Breakfast.

More a bargaining tool than a weapon

Mr Rennie is not convinced Mr Trump's proposed 25 per cent tax on steel and aluminium will ever eventuate.

Neither it seems do global financial markets.

Mr Rennie argued markets are not pricing in a "Cold War-style" trade conflict.

"I think the assumption here is that that was a sudden policy announcement made, somewhat unannounced, and I think the expectation is that we'll see an awful lot of lobbying, some negotiation and hopefully no retaliation," Mr Rennie said.

And that is a key point.

Market watchers agree that if the United States can go down this path alone, the economic damage from a tariff will be limited.

"What's going to be critical to watch over the next few days, and indeed weeks, is the extent to which we see any retaliation," Mr Rennie said.

Limited impact

Independent economist Saul Eslake has been very vocal in his objection to the tariff.

But he conceded that the damaging effects of the tariff will be significantly reduced if this becomes the limit of US protectionist policy.

"Yes, at first blush that would seem to be right, if the US's major trading partners conclude that this is a one-off measure that's unlikely to be repeated," Mr Eslake said.

The United States already has a colourful history of protectionism, with mixed results.

"The United States has a rich history of debating whether tariffs are a good or bad thing," said Patrick Chovanec, chief strategist with the New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management

Tariffs are part of global trade

Indeed, many large tariffs are still in place.

Some US car makers who manufacture trucks and SUVs, are protected by the so-called chicken tax.

It's a 25 per cent tariff on imported light trucks.

Companies like Mercedes get around it by exporting vans already fully built in Germany.

Mercedes pulls them apart in Germany, ships the pieces to South Carolina, where American workers puts it all back together again.

The final vehicle is considered to be made locally and therefore exempt from the tax.

Other trade weapons than tariffs, no bull

Australia also has a history of dealing with trade restrictions imposed by some of its most crucial trading partners in the Asian region.

"The US is one of our biggest beef markets," former trade commissioner Alan Oxley told RN Breakfast.

"There are no tariffs on that but there are what are called 'quantity controls', where they limit the amount of product that can be sold.

"Agriculture is where we are most vulnerable in terms of changes in demand.

"Japan is a major importer of Australian beef and other agricultural products.

"They also set quotas rather than having a flat-rate tariff, and over time they've slowly opened their markets."

But Australia has been successful in absorbing those tariffs.

"We've adjusted to it over time," Mr Oxley said.

"We've become quite accustomed to those sorts of systems.

"One example is wool to China where they have a fixed quota rate and they say we'll let you have this certain amount in and the Chinese really won't change that.

"That's the area we've had to be reasonably flexible and to adjust."

Retaliation

And of course there are arguments in favour of a tariff, specifically on Chinese steel, if other countries follow Mr Trump's lead.

That's because, as Mr Chovanec explained, China's currently dumping steel on the international market.

"Many of the steel tariffs we've seen against China in recent years specifically accuse China of selling steel at below cost."

Mr Rennie supported that claim.

"I think there is a bigger picture here," he said.

"It probably is fair to say that we're seeing overproduction of steel from a global point of view.

"That some economies have essentially dumped overproduction into the global market and reduced prices, and clearly that has impacted on US steel production.

"The US now does only produce a tiny amount of its own steel.

"But what we have to remember here is that the key exporters of steel to the US would be its neighbours: the likes of Canada, Brazil and Mexico, as well as South Korea

"So if this is an attempt on the part of Trump to gain some sort of political edge against China, I'm not sure that it necessarily hits the mark here."

There's still an element of this trade policy that can't be sugar-coated.

The Trump administration wants this tax to reach far and wide, meaning it may have other, unintended consequences.

Economists warn hundreds of thousands of US jobs could be lost if the full 25 per cent tariff on steel is applied.

"There's a good reason why you have lots of CEOs outside the steel industry saying this is a bad idea," Mr Chovanec said.

"We'll see whether the President actually listens to those voices, or whether he goes ahead and acts."